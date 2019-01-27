I know Christmas is over, but here's a holiday story that still needs to be told.
At East Moline's Glenview Middle School, members of its Builder's Club, a student-led service organization sponsored world-wide by Kiwanis International, produced its 12th annual "gBay" sale.
This is a school-wide project in which donated gift-type items are laid out in a room and students are invited to bid on them at prices ranging from 25 cents to $1.
The idea was dreamed up as a fundraiser by club mentor and school counselor Gaye Dunn, but it also lets kids without a lot of money buy Christmas gifts they can afford.
"Our kids want what everybody else wants, to give gifts," Dunn said.
And, when all the receipts were tallied at the end of the purchase period, the sale had raised more than $700 that was spent, by a vote of the club, in three areas, she said.
A donation was made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital because a child in the school is a patient. Another $300 went to purchase gift cards for struggling families to buy food at WalMart and Hy-Vee. The final $150 bought fleece that Builder's Club members will use to make blankets that also will be donated.
There's plenty of work involved in producing the gBay sale. First, donations have to be rounded up, with most coming from parents and teachers. Common items include jewelry, home decor, snow globes, Isabel Bloom or Precious Moments statuary, games, books, purses, framed pictures, stuffed animals and Christmas items. "It varies," Dunn said. "It depends on the year."
Then Dunn writes out a sheet for each item with spaces for bids, and children come through during their physical education class to shop. Finally Dunn tracks down the students with the winning bids, linking students with gifts.
The Glenview Builder's Club is sponsored by the East Moline Kiwanis Club and Bill Siess, Kiwanis representative, couldn't be happier with its activity level.
"That Builder's Club does more for the school and the community than a lot of Kiwanis (Clubs)," he said. "They're really concerned about the community."
It was Dunn who had the idea for the club, too. She came to Glenview from another Illinois district that had one, and she had seen the good it had done. In addition to teaching leadership skills through service to others, the club offers the opportunity for friendship and direction for an age group that sometimes struggles to find itself.
The club has about 30 very active active members, and they all help with gBay. "They love it," Dunn said.
World-wide, three are about 45,000 student members of Builder's Clubs, according to its website.