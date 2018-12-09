On the subject of reindeer, I want to draw your attention to what I think are the most striking decorative examples in the Quad-Cities — the shiny silver animals planted outside the Hotel Blackhawk and Current Iowa.
I emailed Amy Gill to ask about them. Amy is the co-owner, along with husband Amrit, of Restoration St. Louis, the company that has helped transform downtown Davenport by restoring/renovating numerous buildings, including the Blackhawk and the Current, formerly the Putnam building.
Amy replied with a cryptic message: "It's a funny story you may not want to print," she wrote.
Her story — and she's sticking to it — is that the deer are among 12 specially made for a Branson, Missouri, business that refused them upon delivery because the owner objected to the deer being anatomically correct.
The man who provided the deer, owner of a company that provides high-end decorations for places such as shopping malls and Disney properties, also is a friend of Amy's. He was looking for a new buyer for the deer and she snapped them up.
"I think they're beautiful," Amy said. "They're special and so different."
And it's not as though people in the Quad-Cities don't know what deer look like, she said.
The animals are made of Fiberglass and covered with real silver foil that is protected by a heavy-duty clear coating. The deer weigh between 300 and 400 pounds, cost $20,000 each and require about four strong men to put into place, Amy said. Once positioned, they are secured with wire so they don't topple and are decorated with ribbon or wreaths.
This is the third year for the Blackhawk deer and the first for the Current, Amy said. The deer will be up until sometime in February, she said.
REAL REINDEER COMES TO BETTENDORF: This year's WinterFest at the Family Museum in Bettendorf drew a record-setting 1,944 people last Sunday, about double the number of last year, Carissa Dewaele, events coordinator, said.
In addition to it being a free admission event, one of the draws undoubtedly was the appearance of a real reindeer named Jingles, brought in on a trailer by 2-Jo's Farms, of Van Horne, a town about 110 miles northwest of Bettendorf.
"There was a whole massive line," Dewaele said. "People were very excited to see it. It was a big hit."
Jingles was set up under the museum's overhang, and the owners explained to the children who crowded around for a chance to pat his nose that Jingles is a backup reindeer, should one of Santa's regulars get sick, Dewaele said.
The day also included reindeer-themed holiday crafts, a performance of "Rudolph" by the museum's dance company, photos with Santa and performances by the Quad-City Ukulele Club, the Rock Island High School orchestra and the Bettendorf High School choir.
U.S. Cellular on Middle Road sponsored the event and Northwest Bank & Trust Co. sponsored Jingles.
REINDEER NAMES: As a child, family members read "Twas The Night Before Christmas" to me so often that I knew the Clement C. Moore story almost by heart.
One of my favorite passages is Santa calling to his reindeer. It begins like this:
"More rapid than eagles his coursers they came.
"And he whistled, and shouted, and called them by name:
"Now, Dasher! now Dancer! now Prancer! and Vixen!
On, Comet! on, Cupid! on Donner and Blitzen!
To the top of the porch, to the top of the wall!
Now dash away, dash away, dash away all!"
I had no idea what "coursers" were, but that didn't matter because I mentally jumped right over to the reindeer names. They carry such power, convey such images! I mean, Prancer! Dancer! Dasher! Can't you just see these high-strung animals straining at their leads?
Vixen and Cupid are a bit more ambivalent, but Donner and Blitzen carry the power of thunder and lightening.
I love this story! If you haven't read it recently, look it up. And if you are in a position to read it to a child, do so. A couple of times.
When you get to the end, be sure to use a lot of inflection.
"He sprang to his sleigh, to his team gave a whistle,
"And away they all flew like the down on a thistle.
"But I hear him exclaim as he drove out of sight,
"Happy Christmas to all and to all a good night."
What lyricism! Pass it on.