The peonies in Davenport's Stampe Lilac Garden, the area around the gazebo in Duck Creek Park, really outdid themselves this year.
I don't know the cultivar names, but as I wandered through last weekend, there were single-petal and multi-petal pinks, reds and whites, every bush seemingly more beautiful than the one before it. Some were in full bloom, while others were in that tennis ball stage of many petals, all layered on top of each other. My favorite was a pink variety with a coral tint. Just exquisite.
By the time you read this, these blooms likely will be gone or nearly so. But I'm writing about them anyway because there will be other blooms of other flowers as the season unfolds, and I want to remind everyone, including myself, to pause and let the wonder, the beauty and the how-is-this-even-possible diversity of flowers, of nature, sink in. It's a great gift. Don't miss it.
A second reason for the mention is that I want to thank the people, including members of the Davenport Horticultural Society, who help maintain the garden. It wouldn't look so pretty without their hard work.
SICKLY SYCAMORES: I've been a "tree observer" for years now, and I don't remember a year when the sycamores have looked so bad.
Sycamores are those lovely, usually very tall trees (80 feet or more) with white bark and huge leaves in fall, but in spring they are susceptible to a fungal disease called sycamore anthracnose. It causes damage and death of leaves just as they are emerging, as well as stem cankers.
Anthracnose hits during cool, wet weather, and that certainly describes the Quad-City region this year. By this time, though, the trees usually have outgrown the effects, with healthy trees putting on new leaves as warmer, drier air becomes the norm.
Those trees I see driving to and from work still look pretty bare.
The best advice, according to a blog post by Purdue University Extension, is to be patient and otherwise maintain good tree health.
Trees that are repeatedly defoliated could be reduced in vigor and be more susceptible to other problems, so steps to promote good tree health can be used as a preventative measure, Purdue says.
ANOTHER SORRY SIGHT, MORE SERIOUS: I made two trips to Clinton last week, and the farm fields I passed along the way were disturbingly brown.
By now, they should be green with rows of corn or soybeans.
And a few were.
But many more fields were simply brown. Either they had been planted late and the crops have yet to emerge, or they weren't planted at all. Here and there were noticeable wet spots or even small ponds.
This is disturbing because it speaks to lost income. No crops, no income. I know I wrote about this last week, too, but the problem is not going away.
NO NEW FALCONS: Four eggs were laid this spring by the peregrine falcon that nests atop the MidAmerican Energy Co. building in downtown Davenport, but all have perished.
“Two of the four eggs hatched, but, sadly, we lost both of the chicks to unknown causes,” Dave Sebben, the MidAmerican employee who looks over the birds, said in an email. “Three weekends ago (May 18-19), after one of our many big thunderstorms, I came to work that Monday and one was gone,” he wrote. “I checked the box this past Monday (June 3) and the other one was gone. No trace of it anywhere. Nature’s mysteries.”
The current female and her mate, identified on its leg band as E60, are the second pair that has nested at the building since 2003 when the Iowa Department of Natural Resources installed a nest box as part of a reintroduction effort of the once-endangered species. The first pair fledged 17 young through 2014.
No young were fledged between 2015 and 2017, but last year the current pair fledged three.
ON A HAPPIER NOTE: I want to share a "quote of the day" card from Michael Kienzle, of rural Scott County, whom we wrote about in April.
The quote is from Joseph Campbell, a literature professor who wrote about the power of myth and comparative religions:
"The privilege of a lifetime is being who you are."
Being who you are. You. No one else.