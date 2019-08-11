I was driving to work one recent morning when I glanced over toward Martha's Point in Bettendorf and noticed — oh my gosh! — "Swoop" was missing.
Don't tell me the city got rid of that beautiful sculpture, I thought to myself.
Then just as quickly, I remembered that the city's program of placing sculptures in public places calls for the pieces to be rotated annually. I have since learned that "Swoop" — a 24-foot aluminum piece that resembles a wing of feathers — has moved to the plaza in front of City Hall.
Replacing "Swoops" at Martha's Point — a small triangular piece of land separating Grant and State streets at River Drive — is another aluminum piece titled "Buzzy Bush" that is new to the city this year. "Buzzy Bush" looks kind of like a tree with a bunch of doodles on top.
All told, the city has five new sculptures this year and two re-releases. The other new ones are: "Bird," at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center; "Caterpillarsaurus," at Faye's Field next to the Family Museum; "Lessons Learned" at the entrance to Veterans Memorial Park by the bike trail; and "Olympian" at the Community Center, said Denice Enfield, public relations/social media/events specialist for the city.
"Caterpillarsaurus" looks like its name implies. "Lessons Learned" is a rusted steel structure holding a large gazing ball, "Olympian" is a bright yellow person doing a handstand, and "Bird" is two silver slivers with a ball in between.
The sculptures come to the city through a 17-year project of Quad-City Arts, Rock Island, in which the nonprofit leases public sculpture.
Rock Island also participates in this program.
Sometimes the leases are renewed while other times the sculptures go back to the artist when the lease time is up. Or, they might be purchased. If purchased by a private party, they go to that person.
But in the case of "Swoop," people in Bettendorf liked it so much that it was purchased by the city itself with help from Arconic, formerly Alcoa Davenport Works. It cost $19,250. So "Swoop" won't leave. What a relief.
AND NOW ABOUT THE YELLOW: After many years, my husband and I bought new furniture for our living room. And now — wouldn't you know it? — everything else in the room looks wrong to me.
The new couch and chair are gray and dark gray. The previous furniture was beige-ish.
When we put the new pieces into the room with its bright, cheerful yellow walls and many photos framed in brown, the walls and the frames suddenly looked like they no longer belonged. Darn! Am I going to have to paint the walls some other color? Such as gray? Or white? How about the brown frames? Paint them black?
I certainly can't paint the other brown furniture — the fireplace, my grandmother's wedding hutch, the bookshelf, the rocking chair. They need to stay brown. Painting a natural wood finish is taboo in our house.
But how to meld these seemingly disparate color schemes?
This is why people consult interior designers. Trained in color and other considerations, they can tell you in advance how new things are going to fit in. I had no idea. Sigh.
I'll let you know how this goes.
Meantime, here is something else I learned. The arms of our old puffy couch and old puffy loveseat were a waste of space. A furniture store owner pointed this out to me. If you have puffy-type furniture, look at it. The arms take up nearly two feet of space on either side that could be used for something else. Or just give your room a feeling of more space.
Live and learn.