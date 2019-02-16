With the sound of a paddlewheel splashing in water and shore birds chirping, you can close your eyes and imagine you're in the 1890s, riding a steamboat on the Mississippi River.
And if you're in LeClaire, inside the steel-and-glass enclosure that houses the 129-year-old Lone Star steamboat, you can open your eyes and see the real thing.
This vessel is the nation's only surviving wooden-hulled steamboat built in the traditional western rivers style, the kind that delivered all those pioneers and all those supplies to settle the West. It is listed as a National Historic Landmark by the National Park Service.
I invite everyone interested in what makes the Quad-Cities special to visit this boat, protected by an enclosure attached to the Buffalo Bill Museum. The significance of having a wooden hull is that wood has long been outlawed by the Coast Guard for safety reasons, and the significance of steam is that boats of its type switched to diesel mid-20th Century.
The boat dates to 1890, possibly earlier. It retired from active duty in 1967 when it could no longer pass a safety inspection.
If you're really lucky — as I was — you might run into the last person who piloted the boat, Glenn Johnson, just shy of 88 years old, and a resident of rural Prophetstown, Illinois. The former captain stops by the museum regularly and is happy to answer questions.
"There's probably people who could tell you more about it, but they aren't alive anymore," he chuckles.
At the time he piloted the boat — 1959 to 1967 — it was used to haul sand and gravel up and down the river.
"The normal run was to go from Davenport with (empty) barges up to above Cordova, almost Camanche, and dredge sand and bring it back," Johnson said. The sand was used to make redi-mix concrete; the trip included an overnight stay.
Being powered by steam meant that crew members had to load fuel into the boiler by hand and make sure the fire didn't go out. At first the boat was fueled by wood, then converted to coal.
Regardless, every so often, crew members known as "fire men" had to clean out the ashes, a task that was accomplished by opening a trap door and letting them fall into the river. (The outhouse-type toilets operated under the same principle.)
Water was drawn from the river, and every other week the boilers had to be shut down, drained and washed, Johnson said. In the spring when the river was muddier, the cleaning had to be done every week, he said.
The boat also was equipped with a steam powered dredge so that it could suck sand and gravel into its hull.
The Lone Star is entirely mechanical; there is no radar, no radio and certainly no computer technology. Communication among the crew was accomplished by a bell system. Mark Twain would have been familiar with the steering system.
Steamboats had to be inspected by the Coast Guard every year, and Johnson chuckles to remember the time inspectors told him the Lone Star didn't have its running lights in the right place.
On a diesel-powered boat they were in a different place than on steamboats, but the inspectors had never seen a steamboat before so they didn't know.
"They weren't up on their steam boats," Johnson said. "Times had changed."
And it tickles Bob Schiffke, executive director of the museum, to think of new boats sharing the same river as the Lone Star in the 1960s.
"At the same time modern towboats were going up and down the river in 1967, he (Glenn Johnson) was still operating as they had in 1896," Schiffke said. "With no radio and no radar. Just bells and yelling."
After the boat was retired it was dry-docked in LeClaire as a tourist attraction, but by 2006, it was literally falling apart from dry rot. Schiffke was making repairs at the time and "realized it was almost a lost cause, sitting out in the open."
Visitors couldn't even get to the pilot house because the rotting wood made it too hazardous. Schiffke put down some board with a railing so that people could walk over the damaged areas, but something more permanent needed to be done.
Supporters formed a committee and began fund-raising. Major contributions came from the city of LeClaire and the state of Iowa, as well as Scott County, the Regional Development Authority, the Scott County Regional Authority and many individuals. In two years, the $1 million enclosure with a concrete floor opened to the public.
Visitors will see that some wood on the boat is extremely cracked and weathered and some is new. The new, particularly on the front is 2-inch-thick maple planking that Schiffke and his grandson, Michael Schiffke, installed because the boat's boiler was beginning to fall through the floor.
And about that sound of the paddlewheel splashing and birds chirping?
Ah! That is the latest addition to the exhibit, a five-minute loop of audio to provide a more realistic experience.