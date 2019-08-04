Living as we do along Interstate 80, millions of people flow through our midst every year. And every one has a story.
On the evening of July 12, one of the stories was of a 90-year-old woman spending the night in her 50th state, Iowa, thanks to her daughter and daughter-in-law. They gave her the gift of driving her to her final two states — the other was North Dakota — as a birthday present.
Betty Jordan, of Centerville, Ohio, spent the night in the Courtyard by Marriott, but truth be told, she doesn't remember too much about our fair community. That Friday had been a long day, as the group had stopped in Winterset to see the Bridges of Madison County, the six historic covered bridges made famous by the romantic book and movie of the same name.
And the next morning was the start of the long, 6½-hour drive back to Ohio.
But Betty loved Iowa — the rolling, green terrain — and her story is an inspiring one of keeping active no matter what your age, if health allows. Betty's knees are bad but she gets around with a walker or wheelchair.
Her daughter and daughter-in-law rented a seven-person van and took her and her older sister — Marie is 91 — through parts of nine states in 10 days. Theodore Roosevelt Park in North Dakota was probably Betty's favorite spot because of the rugged landscape and roaming groups of bison.
She also enjoyed their stop at Wall Drug, the South Dakota store of humble beginnings that has grown into a sprawling complex of buildings with gift shops and eateries.
Betty started making a concerted effort to see all 50 states sometime back when she realized she could get a passport to see national parks for free. "I thought, 'Oh, well then, I'm going to see all the 50 states.'
"The United States is so marvelous."
Words to remember.
NURSERY SCHOOL LOOKING FOR A HOME: After years and years of following a trimester school calendar, Augustana College, Rock Island, is switching this year to semesters.
While that doesn't directly affect most of us, the change has proved a challenge for the people at the University of Illinois-Rock Island County Extension who plan the annual, day-long Nursery School: Lessons in Gardening.
For the past two years, Augustana has proved to be a great location with plenty of space and — importantly — tasty lunch options. The timing of Nursery School was such that Augustana students were out on break, so the space was available. But now that is changing.
As of last week, planners were still looking for a location. Stay tuned.
NOT QUITE: I had to smile the other day as I stopped in traffic on Moline's 19th Street, waiting (and waiting) to get on the Interstate 74 bridge.
Someone had added a "1" to the "5" on the bright orange "Area 5" construction sign next to my car, making it Area 51, the name given to the top-secret U.S. Air Force site in Nevada where conspiracy theorists say the government keeps evidence of alien landings on earth.
Sometimes it does feel like that.
SPEAKING OF THE I-74 BRIDGE: As I've mentioned before, I'm wary of heights, so whenever I see what appear to be tiny little construction workers on those huge cranes surrounding the new bridge construction, I get sweaty palms.
Now I see that atop one of the two cranes a tiny porta-potty. Oh my. I can't imagine.
LICENSE PLATE LOVE: It's been a good summer for vanity license plate sightings. Here are a few recent picks.
ABBE RD (Yes! Love it.)
SFTBL (Not baseball, not football, not basketball ...)
LVMYDG (Of course you do)
LVMYVET (And him/her, too)
PETDR (Maybe you're related to LVMYVET?)
RTWYLR (To each his/her own)
HVYMTL (Again, to each his/her own)
4CYENCE (Now this is something I can get behind)
2PSNPOD (Sighted on the back of a retro Ford Thunderbird)
2BGOLFN (Or boating, or quilting, or playing Pokemon ...)
WECYCL (When not driving the car, I guess)
2PT7SEC (on a Tesla)
2POINT2 (on a Trans Am; I'm not sure what this means ...)
IN4HALF (Teamwork)
CHRG IN (No stopping this fellow)