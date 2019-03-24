Looking out one's window can yield interesting rewards.
Ron Rife, of Davenport, was looking out his window one day this winter when he spotted a squirrel. The furry creature was swinging from the scarf of a short "scarecrow" his wife Edna had staked in the flower bed of their fenced backyard.
Rife laughed, but the next thing he knew, the squirrel was gone and so was the scarf. "Well, he's stylin' now," Rife thought.
Before the week was out, the scarecrow, originally outfitted with a scarf, dress and papery hair and hands, was completely naked.
We're showing "before" (somewhat blurry) and "after" pictures here because you need to visualize how the scarecrow looked originally to get the full effect of how she looks today.
Rife figures the squirrel "feathered his nest pretty good."
SPEAKING OF GREAT SIGHTS: I know we're all tired of winter and snow, but the soft flakes that fell overnight last Saturday into Sunday were a gift.
I was roaming the house about midnight Saturday, when the light from one of the upstairs windows struck me as unusually bright. I walked over to investigate and, oh my, the whole world was white!
And that was such a sudden change because just that afternoon I had been sitting on the ground (with a sheet of plastic under me) cutting down stalks in my prairie flower patch. The day was warmish and sunny and the lawn was completely brown.
Sunday morning I awoke to two to three inches of light, white fluff on top of everything. All the tree branches, shrub branches, fence tops, roofs, lawns and utility wires. I walked into our back yard in my flannel nightgown and clogs, sinking into the soft, cold snow. When I looked up, I'd get splatted with cold, wet blobs falling from the branches and hitting me right in my eyes!
... Four hours later, it was as though this had never happened.
ABOUT THOSE STALKS: I have always been a "tidy up the yard" kind of person, cutting down all the spent perennial stalks and stems and putting them out with the leaves in the fall.
But having read that insects and other creatures use these stalks to overwinter in, I decided to leave mine up this year, even though I was sure they would look unkempt.
They didn't, though. They actually looked nice. And I needn't have worried about not having time to get them cut in the spring before the new growth began.
FLOODING IN NEBRASKA: There's nothing like seeing one's brother being interviewed on television by a news reporter to catch one's attention.
Such was the case with me last week as one of my brothers, who lives with his wife in southwest Iowa near Omaha, was interviewed about having to evacuate their rural home because of unprecedented flooding on the Missouri River.
They are two of thousands hurt by flooding on the Missouri, the Platte, the Niobrara — all rivers in Nebraska.
I bring this up because the flooding there hasn't been getting the attention it deserves. It is a MESS, and thousands of people are in a world of hurt.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has called the flooding the worst in state history.
Bins full of stored grain have burst open, destroying the contents (i.e., people's livelihoods) and livestock have drowned. Levees have breached, roads, railroad lines and homes are under water and late last week, the water plant in a town near where my brother lives finally went under. People who didn't evacuate cannot get to town for food and supplies for their livestock.
The flooding is being attributed to conditions that included a "bomb cyclone" weather pattern — frozen ground, warming weather conditions and heavy rains.
The toll on farmers and ranchers is expected to be exceptionally severe. Weighed down by falling incomes, rising bankruptcies and the fallout from President Trump’s trade policies, the flood could be the breaking point for many.
Let's remember these people.