Being a reporter, I listen to a lot of automated greetings when the person I have called doesn't answer, and the phone goes to voice mail.
I always sit up a little straighter when I get Cal Werner's greeting. Werner is a Davenport lawyer with an interest in lots of things — environmental conservation, the Walcott Trust & Savings Bank, the German American Heritage Center and many community boards.
In leaving his greeting, he identifies himself, invites you to leave a message and then says, "Make it a great day."
Not the tired "Have a nice day," but "Make it a great day," with emphasis on the "make."
There's a difference. The second message calls the listener to action, to take responsibility. That is, it isn't so much what happens to us as to how we respond to what happens, our attitude. How we play the cards we are dealt. We can make it a great day if we want to.
I think about this often.
Another interpretation of the "Make it a great day" salutation regards how we interact with the people we encounter.
A slogan of the Boy Scouts is to "do a good deed daily," and Werner said he grew up with that. Saying 'hello' to a stranger, or greeting someone with a smile, or encouraging someone who seems down — "You don't know what impact that might have," he said.
Recently Werner changed his greeting; he now advises the listener to "Enjoy life."
That, too, calls me to attention. Every day we are given this incredible gift of life, and what do we do with it?
Werner said he gets comments from people (like myself) about his messages.
With the world awash in negativity, not just in the political arena, but many other fronts, and the frenetic pace of living, it is a reminder to slow down, to pay attention to what is fundamentally important.
"Live every day as if it were the last," Werner said. "Be positive.
"Take time to enjoy life."
PLAYING CATCH-UP: For several years I kept track of what was happening with Moline's Garfield Elementary School, a 1901-02 brick building that was closed in 2015.
Then I got to doing other things and stopped checking.
So I was happy to see this summer that the building has, indeed, been refurbished into senior living apartments, a project of Gorman & Co.
Gorman is the Wisconsin-based company that renovated the former (1914) Moline High School on 16th Street into 60 loft apartments, opening in 2007 and also built the new Moline Enterprise Lofts along the riverfront.
At Garfield, the company created 57 apartments. The original 1901 Garfield was refurbished into 20 apartments, and a one-story elementary school addition that was built onto Garfield in 1955 was refurbished into 10 units.
Finally, Gorman built a "sympathetic" addition to the original school with the same exterior footprint, but with 27 apartments instead of classrooms inside. "Sympathetic" means that the new construction looks very much like the old, with concrete mimicking stone, and the same colors and height.
Garfield School Senior Residences, 1518 25th Ave., is for people ages 55 and older.
WATCHING THE FISH: On a recent visit to the Quad-City Botanical Center — where staff is in the midst of all things pumpkin for October — I found something new to look at in the lobby: a fish aquarium.
Gardener Dave Searl said the center did some plantings for the Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley and the zoo returned the favor by building a freshwater aquarium in the center. Nice.