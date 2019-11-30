COLUMN: Casting for a bang up gift idea

Black Friday has hit, and with that comes the official time to search for gifts. Most likely there will be a few fishermen and shooters on your gift list, so this article will hopefully give you some ideas to help in that search.
Since ice season is the closest lets start out by taking a look at something for the cold weather anglers.
First, what about an ice drill? Electric drills have been a big thing, and one like Jiffy’s E6 is not only lightweight, around 24 pounds, but can also drill a ton of holes. In fact, on a single charge of the lithium battery it can drill 120 holes using a 6-inch drill assembly through 24 inches of ice. The drill comes complete with a battery and charger. Spare batteries are also available if you would like to have an extra, or purchase one for a person who already has one of these drills. All of this can be checked out at www.jiffyonice.com.
Once the hole is drilled an ice shelter may be wanted to set up. I like the sled flip over type, and currently am using the Frabill Recon. This is one of the companies lightest units, and is designed to have plenty of space for one person. With only 50 inches of length when folded, it will fit easily inside of many SUVs and short bed pickups. Check out the Recon and other models at www.frabill.com.
While on the Frabill website you might want to take a look at all of the rod/reel combos. Especially check out the Ice Hunter series, which has the Sniper and Predator models. I will primarily be using some of the lighter action Sniper models, with one or two of the Predator. These are an ultra-sensitive and lightweight spinning outfit.
Now comes some terminal tackle in the ice jig line. What better choice than some of the great kits that Walt Matan has put together for Custom Jigs & Spins. I would suggest kits with some of my favorites like the Rat Finkie, Demon, Gill Pill, Rocker and Pro Slender Spoon. These can all be seen at www.customjigsandspins.com.
Of course while ice fishing a person will also want to stay warm, and part of that is keeping the hands toasty. Fish Monkey has the Yeti Ice Fishing Gloves, which just may be the perfect choice. They even have the index finger so that it is sensitive to touch screens, and for those runny noses in the cold, it has a special thumb wipe material. Check these and the warmer weather gloves, which can be another gift idea, out at www.fishmonkeygloves.com
A Vexilar flasher unit is always a great idea, but for those having a Vexilar flasher the company has the Glo Ring, which fastens to the side of the unit and charges glow jigs in a second by just dropping it into the LED lighted ring and out. See these at www.vexilar.com.
Getting back to the warm weather angler gifts, a great one for people in a boat would be the Frabill Bear Claw landing net. This unit is a great flip out/folding net that can be locked in on one arm while playing the fish to the net with the other. Perfect for tournament anglers, or any angler. I’ve been told by some that it will work great in canoes and kayaks, although I have never done it, or even seen anyone using one in that sort of watercraft. Again, these can be checked out on the Frabill website, as well as seeing it on my You Tube channel.
Tackle boxes are normally something that everyone can use, but this season there is something new on the marked that will give an “edge” to the angler. It is called the Edge, and is a series of dry storage Stowaways put out by Plano. These come in several models to be used for just about any sort of tackle. There are units for large and small crankbaits, blade baits, spinnerbaits, jigs, regular coverall storage, and terminal tackle. In fact, the terminal tackle model would be an excellent choice for ice anglers since it has individual sealing compartments that will hold all the small hooks and jigs in their proper place, and not be spilling over into the next compartment. Each box has a module that absorbs moisture, which can be placed in a microwave to dry out. It also has a different one-hand opening latch so that you can reach down and get both sides at once, instead of the old two latch style boxes.
If you want to go a little cheaper, but still have similar models with moisture fighting properties from the Armor compound used in the plastic, then take a look at Plano’s Rustrictor series.
Both of these boxes can be found at www.planomolding.com. There are also videos on the Dan’s Fish ‘N’ Tales/Shoot ‘N’ Plink You Tube channel regarding both of these series of boxes.
For ideas on boats, I asked Bob Garlock of Davenport Boat in Davenport for some suggestions. Bob said, “Electric trolling motors could be a good idea. Minnkota now has Side Imaging built into their units, while Garmin and Lowrance had their own trolling motors. Fish finders/locators and GPS combo units are great gift ideas.” Bob also told me that gift cards are still the best idea so that a person can buy whatever they want, as well as using one like at Davenport Boat for a spring tune up or other service. If you want to contact Davenport Boat for any of the suggested items or other marine items, go to their website at www.davenportboat.com, which has their phone, email and address.
Now let’s turn our attention to the shooting side of things, and what better way to start than with the famous Daisy Red Ryder. Daisy is giving you a “blast from the past” with the new Adult Red Ryder BB gun. Yes, it is a Red Ryder, but slightly larger with a beefed up overall gun, and larger stock than the youth model. It will hold 650 rounds, and has an adjustable rear sight for elevation only. This would be a super gift for anyone who remembers the Red Ryder, or for a person who perhaps never had one as a kid, but always wanted one. Check it out at www.daisy.com.
One of the newest and prettiest firearms in the 22LR line comes from Henry, which is in the Silver Boy series and called the American Eagle. The gun features a walnut stock, as do all Henry lever actions, with a different twist of a special five-part painting job that makes it take on an appearance similar to ivory. It also has Henry engraved in the forearm stock along with checking, and scrolling with an eagle in the butt stock. To me the eagle is of the Native American type design, which is great for a lever action rifle. The rifle retails for $920, but as with all MSRPs they are the very high point, and lower prices can be found. Full information can be found at www.henryusa.com.
While on the subject of the Silver Boy, there are also personalized receiver covers available for this series along with the Golden Boy. They have a message on one side with scrolling, and complete scrolling on the other side. These make a great addition to a gift of any of these rifles, or to be given separately to a person who already owns one of these series of Henrys. They can be ordered through the Henry Pride website for $150. Just click on the Pride Store tab on the Henry website.
Back to the airgun side of things, there are a couple of new products.
Umarex has the Ruger 10/22 pellet rifle. This is true to form on being a replica of the actual firearm, except for the magazine being a rotary pellet magazine inside of the Ruger like box. It uses two C02 cartridges that are loaded in the butt stock. Instead of being semi-auto like the firearm, it is single and double action, and the sights are only adjustable for elevation. I found that it shoots great by adding an Axeon Optics Red Dot scope, which can be attached by obtaining an actual Ruger rail that fits the firearms version. This gun is so much fun to shoot that you might also want to add a little extra by picking up some spare magazines. For more details go to the Umarex website at www.umarex.com.
Another gun that you will want to take a look at is Gamo’s Swarm Fusion 10X G2. This is a break barrel airgun that is very accurate with its adjustable fiber optic open sights, but also has a scope available. The magazine holds 10 rounds and lays flat to avoid blocking the sights, unlike the Swarm Maxxim which has the magazine sticking upward, making it necessary to use only a scope. Further details can be found at www.gamousa.com.
There are also a lot of fishing, gun and conservation clubs that have open memberships that would make a great gift for an entire family. One such place is the Rock Island Conservation Club, which is located on Big Island near Milan. Memberships, club and contact information can be found on their website at www.riconservationclub.org.
Wishing you all the greatest and safest of holiday seasons.