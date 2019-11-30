COLUMN: Casting for a bang up gift idea

Tackle boxes are normally something that everyone can use, but this season there is something new on the marked that will give an “edge” to the angler. It is called the Edge, and is a series of dry storage Stowaways put out by Plano. These come in several models to be used for just about any sort of tackle. There are units for large and small crankbaits, blade baits, spinnerbaits, jigs, regular coverall storage, and terminal tackle. In fact, the terminal tackle model would be an excellent choice for ice anglers since it has individual sealing compartments that will hold all the small hooks and jigs in their proper place, and not be spilling over into the next compartment. Each box has a module that absorbs moisture, which can be placed in a microwave to dry out. It also has a different one-hand opening latch so that you can reach down and get both sides at once, instead of the old two latch style boxes.

If you want to go a little cheaper, but still have similar models with moisture fighting properties from the Armor compound used in the plastic, then take a look at Plano’s Rustrictor series.

Both of these boxes can be found at www.planomolding.com. There are also videos on the Dan’s Fish ‘N’ Tales/Shoot ‘N’ Plink You Tube channel regarding both of these series of boxes.