While not in the immediate future, ice fishing season is coming soon, and that means getting the tackle and equipment out from storage long enough before the first day it is to be used. Once it is pulled out a lot of us will say, “I don’t remember putting that away in that mess.” In some cases it may not have been stored in that condition, as critters, water, dampness, heat and mold can take its toll on anything.
The first thing to check is the shelter. If there is damage to the canvas then it will have to be replaced or repaired. This can often take some time if it needs ordered, or there is a back up at the canvas shop. If it is damp, molded or wet then it will need a thorough drying, which will be best on a warmer, sunny day, and better yet, one with a breeze. Set up the shelter, and open the doors. Do this for several days if needed, and the days are available.
Drills are the next priority. Check the blades, and replace or have them sharpened. It is always good to have an extra set of blades on hand, so if new ones are purchased throw a second set in the cart. Be sure the engine starts easily, and runs well. A warmer October or November day will be much easier to solve problems then on a cold day when you are thinking about going out on several inches of ice. Replace the spark plug, and fill the tank with fresh gasoline. If a 2-cycle make sure the gas is mixed properly with the oil recommended by the manufacturer. On a propane model like the Jiffy Pro4 and Pro4 Lite, it won’t take much for starting, but make sure there are not leaks by testing all connections with a soapy water solution. For electric drills, such as the K-Drill that uses a Milwaukee Red Lithium power tool drill for the powerhouse, and the Jiffy E6 Lightning, check and charge the batteries.
Any electronic gear may need batteries charged or replaced. There could also be some connections, or even a motor on flashers that will need work. I definitely stand behind the saying — “I wouldn’t go ice fishing without my Vexilar flasher” so I want this piece of equipment running at its best.
Rods, reels and line come next. While I have several Frabill outfits, I get my four basic units ready first, and will take care of the remainder as the season progresses, or the situation demands a different model. My four basics are Ice Hunter Sniper and Predator spinning combos, spooled with 4- and 6-pound Magna Thin line. Because the water I normally fish is not deeper than 4 to 30 feet, I replace only the first 50 to 60 feet of line. Be sure to check the rods for any damaged guides or wrappings, and grease the reels with a winter tolerant product, such as Frabill’s Sub Zero grease.
Along the same line of thought are tip ups. These should have the line replaced, and movable parts greased.
Dippers and chisels should be given a quick once over. The dippers can have a few loose rivets, depending on the model, but not much else normally goes wrong. Any chisels, whether on the handle of the dipper, or one of the larger Jiffy Mil Lac style may need some oil and sharpening.
Buckets are a major part of an ice angler’s equipment. They carry all sorts of things. Some use them for rod/reel combos, fish and tackle. For my own use if I carry one, it is a Sit-N-Fish, which I use as a platform to place my camera, and store a few items, including camera equipment. For rods/reels I use a Frabill Rod Safe, which is like a portable rod locker. With all of these just a quick inspection and cleaning is about all that is needed.
For carrying my tackle I use Frabill’s tackle bag instead of a bucket. I also use one of these for my video camera equipment. They fit easily into my Frabill Recon, along with the Rod Safe, Vexilar FLX28, Plano Bait Container Stowaway, Jiffy 8-inch E6 Lightning drill and 6-inch K-Drill.
This leads to the terminal tackle and bait. Sort out the jigs, hooks, split shot, floats, and jars of Power and Gulp Baits by types and sizes. It is amazing how so much stuff gets mixed together, and you can’t find what you want once on the ice. To keep the terminal tackle confined in their own compartments, use a Plano Edge Terminal Tackle Stowaway, which has individual sealed and removable containers, and provides a water wicking system that will dry out any dampness.
After taking inventory, stock up with what is needed. This can also be an order for live bait, such as wax worms, spikes, etc., which can normally be cheaper purchased in a bulk box from a supplier. If you don’t have need for that many perhaps your buddies would want to go together on the purchase to save everyone some money. It will often take a week or little longer to process an order, so plan accordingly as to not receive the bait too early in the season, but not past the time when it is needed.
Another item that some anglers use is a propane gas heater. These should be checked very carefully, making sure there are no leaks. Any type of leak, no mater how small can be very dangerous, causing the unit to catch fire and explode.
The ice is coming, so check everything carefully, and have a safe and good season.