Is bigger really better? Is more of something better? When it comes to shopping, sometimes those are tough questions to answer. During the summer I do have a bit more downtime, but not much because teachers are still doing plenty of work all summer long; so in the free time I had recently, I thought I would do some comparison shopping at the warehouse stores, Costco and Sam’s Club, to see if there is a big difference in prices. I also wanted to compare some of their prices and amounts against some of the other stores I typically shop.
We have been members of both Sam’s and Costco over the years, but never at the same time, so I have never looked closely at price differences. Of course, one of the necessary things to compare is the cost of joining the warehouse stores. Sam’s Club is $45 per year, while Costco is $60. In either case, I have seen promotions for free gift cards and/or items when you join, which helps make that out of pocket cost not so bad. I looked at some of the major items that I usually buy to determine the best option and will do follow up columns on other categories. This week, let’s focus on household items.
When it comes to household items at the warehouse stores, it is usually cheaper to go with their store brand, Kirkland at Costco and Member’s Mark at Sam’s, rather than name brand. It is also important to look at unit price because the size of packs might be different at each store to determine which is actually the better price. Toilet paper is a little tricky to determine because rolls of toilet paper are named differently even by store; therefore, to figure out the best price, you need to look at price per square foot, which luckily both stores put that cost right on the sign.
For Costco’s Kirkland, a 30 pack of toilet paper is $16.99 or 1.1 cents per square foot, while 45 rolls of Sam’s Member’s Mark was on sale for $19.96 when I went, for 1.5 cents per square foot. For toilet paper, I definitely prefer just a couple name brands despite the slightly higher cost, and this is where it you really have to look at square footage because 36 “super rolls” of Charmin Ultra Soft is 2.8 cents per square foot at Sam’s, while 30 “jumbo rolls” at Costco is 2.6 cents per square foot. Whether store or name brand, Costco wins by a bit on toilet paper. However, if you compare it to Target while they have a promotion of buy two, get a $10 gift card that is happening through today if you buy two packs of the 18 “mega rolls,” the price is 2.5 cents, so it can be worth taking advantage of the gift card promos at other stores.
I also looked at store brand paper towels and trash bags at each warehouse. Paper towels were essentially the same price when you compare square footage, while Sam’s Club was 50 cents less on 200 count trash bags. One thing to note at each store is that there are instant savings on select items each month and Sam’s Club had a much cheaper price on five packs of Clorox wipes, while Costco had a lower sale price of All Free & Clear detergent, though their regular price is higher. I only buy All Free & Clear and I tend to pick up a few bottles at CVS when the price on smaller bottles is $2.99, paired with a $1 off coupon, which is comparable to the sale price at Costco and cheaper than their regular price, so a bigger bottle is not necessarily a better deal than smaller bottles if you are using sales and coupons at other stores.
So who wins the household goods category? Really, I’d probably call it a wash as neither store really stood out for me on that front, especially when compared to the other stores I usually shop. If you’re not one to use coupons, you certainly should look at both Sam’s and Costco for your usual items and see who has the better price per unit on household goods. Next week, we’ll look at grocery items.