This year Easter is on the late side, so I feel like I have thought about it a little more, and yet, I still haven’t really figured out what to tell the Easter Bunny to get my boys. We don’t want the Easter Bunny to spend too much on Easter baskets hidden in the house, along with some eggs outside. We prefer baskets without a lot of candy, other than some jelly beans and a chocolate bunny. If you want to put together your own baskets, there are a lot of ways you can go about it, without putting a lot of candy in it, and without spending a fortune. It would be really fun to put together themed baskets like these, for under $20.
Summer Fun Basket
It will be summer soon enough, so a basket with summer goodies would give the kiddos something to look forward to. You could hit the Dollar Tree and pick up things like bubbles, chalk, squirt guns and flip flops. Walmart has cute, inexpensive little kid sunglasses. You could add in a new swimsuit as well; starting Sunday, Target has swimwear for kids starting at $8.
Movie Basket
Fill a basket with some favorite movie snacks, like microwave popcorn and movie box candy that you can find in stores for a buck or two. You can pick up a movie to put in there that your family would love to watch together for a family movie night, or you could put a few Redbox codes to rent several as a gift that keeps on giving. You can get five Redbox codes online for $8.75.
Book Basket
As a teacher, I would recommend adding a book to any Easter basket, especially an Easter-related book. But I’ll be honest, it was the Target ad for tomorrow that gave me this idea because they have a book basket to feature 20 percent off more than 100 children’s books. You could add coloring books and activity books, which can be really inexpensive. My kids love those little $1 packs you usually find in the Target “dollar spot” at the front entrance with a mini-coloring book, crayons, and stickers, which are perfect for traveling or when you’re out to eat. I literally keep one in my purse for emergency needs.
Beauty Basket
If you have some teen or preteen girls in your life, you can pick up some fun beauty supplies, like makeup, nail polish, and facial masks. If you use couponing to your advantage with this one, you can save some money at CVS and buy items that have Extrabucks with them, like starting tomorrow, buying two Pop-arrazi nail polish that are usually 2 for $5, and you’ll get $4 Extrabucks in return. Facial masks are also on sale at CVS for buy two, get the third free.
Sports Basket
For your older boys, consider doing a sports basket. I saw a really cute idea to make the “basket” the inside of a new baseball cap. My oldest has been on a hat kick lately, so he would love this. You could include items like a baseball, sunflower seeds and Big League Chew, and maybe even tickets to a River Bandits game, though this might put you over the $20 mark, you could buy tickets for the whole family and turn that into a family activity.
Whatever your little or big kids are into, there are lots of really great ideas out there that are both practical and fun. If these ideas aren’t really your thing, search Easter Basket themes online, and something is bound to catch your interest for your own kids that you can modify to fit your own budget needs.