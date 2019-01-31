After record-setting cold, snow days and cold days off school the last couple weeks, I have done a whole lot of nothing. Last weekend I was planning to do some shopping at Target, but decided I really didn’t need to because I just didn’t want to leave the house.
So I suppose the winter weather is really keeping me frugal and helping me save more money. Thank goodness we’re out of the polar vortex cold and will see a significant temperature increase this weekend, but winter sure isn’t over yet. So if you’re not wanting to leave the house this winter, you can try these winter frugal living tips.
Shop online
Now, be careful on this tip. Don’t spend all your time shopping and spending money on things you don’t really need out of boredom. But if you don’t want to leave the house, you can still get things you do need by purchasing groceries online. Of course if you are getting delivery of any kind, someone else is bringing your items to you, so be kind and skip it in the really bad weather or tip really well. I have used Hy-Vee Aisles a couple times in the past month prior to any really bad weather because I knew I really wouldn’t be going anywhere. If you spend $100, delivery is free. All the sales and fuel savers still apply online, and you can even apply digital coupons. I have also been using Amazon Prime Pantry more lately. If you pay $4.99 a month, you can get free shipping on any Pantry order over $10 before any coupons. There is always a buy five, get $6 off offer on select items, potentially saving you over 50 percent on the items, so if you do it a couple times a month, then you more than pay for the monthly cost.
Cook up a freezer and pantry challenge
The cold weather called for cooking in the oven to help heat the house, so I was glad I got my fresh produce and dairy delivered a few days before because I searched for things I could make in my pantry and freezer. I made things like baked macaroni and cheese, chicken tortilla soup, and baked oatmeal. My 7-year-old has been interested in baking lately, so he made some cookies (with help), which is a bonus to help keep the kiddos busy on all these days off school. Plus all of it is good for leftovers. If you aren’t quite sure what to make, do a Google search for some of your items to find a good base recipe and adapt it to what you like.
Activities for the kids
The kids are definitely stir crazy being stuck at home. My boys have been excited because they only get to play video games on non-school nights (and after reading), so that has kept them busy at least part of the day, but boy do they still have energy. Take advantage of the time with the kids at home to do some family activities, like play video games or board games together, make some popcorn and watch a movie together, or cuddle up to do some reading. If you want to do something academic, you can find plenty of things online to do at home, like science experiments or math games. We did opt to take advantage of specials at High 5 Bowling and Arcade for some family time before it got too bad, so if you can do so safely, check for specials at local businesses to get out of the house.
All this cold weather provides the perfect opportunity to save some money because you are forced to stay home, so be sure to put any money you have saved during this time into your savings account for any future emergency needs. Hopefully we won’t have any more crazy cold or snowy weeks this winter, but you can definitely use these tips to stay home during any time of the year.