I hate working out. I really do. I struggle with finding things that I like to do to be fit on a regular basis, but I am trying to make some healthier choices, including some more regular physical activities.
Unfortunately, some physical activities can be pretty expensive. Sure, there are things you can do for free, like run or walk, but even then you need some good running shoes, which can be a little pricey too. However, running is not for me whatsoever, and though I do like to bike, I need something for winter. I have been looking at ways to be frugal and fit, so I thought I would share some ideas.
Skip the gym membership
Gym memberships can be expensive. Of course, there are some fantastic gyms you can join around the area, and if going to a gym is what motivates you to be fit, by all means, find ways to fit it in your budget. If you want to save money there though, look at signing up when there is a special offer happening; often the new year brings membership deals. Or, you can check with the YMCA for lower rates based on your income. But you really need to determine if you will actually go enough to pay for the membership.
The gym is not for me. We’ve joined a couple different times, and I’ve tried to tell myself to go, but I just don’t love working out in front of other people, so eventually, our monthly membership pretty much became a donation to the Y for a bit before canceling. There are things you can do at home to keep your monthly expenses down instead.
Buy used equipment
Because I don’t mind biking, I’ve been looking into getting a stationary bike for home, but they are definitely expensive. So I’m looking into purchasing a used, but like new, bike. I have seen fitness equipment on Facebook Marketplace and swap groups, and there are always classified ads in the paper or Craigslist to check out. Often the comments for the reason for selling are that they did not use it much and just want to get rid of it. It’s worth looking into if you’re willing to buy used. If you prefer new, this is the time of year to get deals because stores are targeting those New Year’s resolutions to get fit.
Use free fitness videos
Working out at home is more my style, and several years ago I did buy some fitness videos, and while I do like them, there are so many free resources available online now. If you have a Smart TV, you can even put the videos on your TV rather than your laptop. YouTube has a plethora of videos, and if you just search “workout videos,” the most popular videos come up, even Prancercise (if you haven’t seen that video yet, check it out; props to that woman for just doing her own thing).
If you’re looking for a routine that is cardio and strength building with little to no equipment, there are so many options, that surely, you can find some videos that you enjoy. YouTube is also great for yoga videos that you can even include the whole family, including babies and toddlers.
I will probably never be able to say that I love working out, but I know that I need to find something for myself that I can live with doing on a regular basis so that I can live a healthier life, while staying frugal at the same time. Finding ways to be fit definitely does not have to be expensive, if you can find what works best for you.