When it comes to warehouse shopping, you are getting a lot of bang for your buck, which really means that you need to have a place to store all of your good deals. If you are planning to do grocery shopping at Costco or Sam’s, it helps to have the extra space, like a deep freezer or pantry because it doesn’t take purchasing a ton of different items to quickly fill up your spaces. Plus, you’ll be tempted to buy the yummy items you sampled as you shopped. Like household goods, you have to check where you can get the better bargain. I did some price comparison recently on grocery items to determine what would be best as well.
Produce
I do not buy a ton of produce at warehouse stores because we will not eat most of it before it goes bad. I prefer to get most produce at a regular grocery store because in most cases I can pick how much I want. But the prices on produce are pretty reasonable, especially for in-season produce. For example, lemons and limes are priced much lower at both Costco and Sam’s versus Hy-Vee prices and I usually do use a lot of them to add to my water. At Hy-Vee, lemons and limes are three for $2. At Costco, you get a 5-pound bag for $5.69/lb., which is $1.14/lb. At Sam’s, a 3-pound bag is $3.42, also $1.14 per pound; these bags probably hold over six lemons so it is definitely a better deal than Hy-Vee. Limes at Costco were organic so there was a bigger variation of price at $6.99 for a five pound bag or $1.40/pound, while non-organic at Sam’s was a three pound bag for $2.72 or $.90/lb., so your best buy here really depends on whether you want organic or not, but either is lower than Hy-Vee prices. I saw 2-pounds of strawberries at Costco for $3.79, but did not see any strawberries at Sam’s when I went; currently strawberries are on sale at Hy-Vee for $3.98. Overall, you’ll likely find lower prices at the warehouse stores than other grocery stores, unless you find a good sale, but you certainly have to ensure that your family will finish the much larger containers.
Refrigerated and Frozen Foods
With the size of products in the refrigerated and frozen foods section at warehouse stores, this is where it is handy to have an extra fridge or deep freezer. We do not buy a ton in these sections, but there are some tasty items that they give samples for so occasionally I am convinced to pick something up, like the chicken nuggets my kids sampled at Costco; I figured if they liked them enough to ask for them, it would serve as a good quick lunch or dinner option for them. I checked prices on gallon milk, and 2% milk at Sam’s was $2.48, and at Costco it was $1.69, while milk at Hy-Vee ranges from $3.19 to $3.99. Frozen salmon is a good buy at Costco for $26.99 for three pounds or $8.99/lb, and at Sam’s it is $24.99 for 2.5 pounds or $10/lb. A 1.5 pound bag at Hy-Vee is $15.69 or $10.46/lb. Again, if you want to buy in bulk, your best options are the warehouse stores.
Pantry Items
I am more likely to purchase grocery items for the pantry in warehouse stores because the expiration dates are much longer so buying in bulk is better for me to ensure we can get through it before it goes bad. If you catch some items on sale at warehouse stores, you can find even better deals. Costco had some cereal on sale; two 24 ounce bags of Honey Bunches of Oats were on sale for $3.69 and two 27.5 ounce boxes of Honey Nut Cheerios were $4.99. Similar packages cost $5.64 and $6.44, respectively, at Sam’s. The sale prices were significantly better at the warehouse stores than the grocery stores, unless you also catch a really good sale at the grocery stores. Bottled water was $2.99 at Costco for 40 16.9 ounce bottles for Kirkland brand, and it was $3.36 for 45 bottles of Member’s Mark, so that is 7.5 cents each at both stores, so if you need bottled water, either store has really good prices for that. I like to pick up olive oil at warehouse stores because the prices are really good. At Costco, it is $12.99 for 2 liters of organic extra virgin olive oil, while at Sam’s it was $14.78, which is lower than you’ll find at most grocery stores. Costco seems to have better prices overall throughout their pantry items.
As a whole for grocery items, I give Costco a slight lead on items that I tend to purchase frequently. But again, it’s worth it to check the prices on items that you buy most often to see which store will be worth it for you to join. Stay tuned for the last comparison of health and beauty products.