We are a traveling family, and I have written a few columns about how to save money on travel, but the more places we go, the more I look for ways to save. In the next six months, we have three big trips planned, which would not be possible if I paid full price for everything. If your family is able to get the time off work and school, I would highly recommend taking some family vacations around the country.
Save on Transportation
With a family of four, it currently is cheaper to drive. I use GasBuddy.com to estimate how much it will cost to drive based on current gas prices so I can budget accordingly. For an upcoming 12 hour trip west, gas round trip is under $200. Flight prices out of Moline are about $500 per person, and out of Chicago about $200 per person, but then you also have to consider the added cost of parking the car at the airport and renting a car when you get to your destination. Driving will potentially save us up to $2,000.
Save on Lodging
I can almost always find good deals on hotels by shopping around. But sometimes I even get free nights. Because we travel enough and sign up for all the hotel rewards programs and we have reward credit cards, I had enough points with Marriott to get one free night, and my husband had enough points on a credit card to get a free night. The two free nights will save us about $250. Of course, that does take time to build up, so we do not always get free nights, but you can still save money by shopping around. We try to book rooms that have kitchenettes to eat some meals at the hotel, as well as a separate bedroom to save on sanity (I’m more than happy to pay a little more for that). You can also look for other possible options, like doing Airbnb or camping, especially if you have a larger family and will need more than one hotel room. If you’re lucky, perhaps you can travel somewhere to stay with friends or family for free, maybe the cost of buying dinner for your hosts.
Save on Activities
Depending on the trip, we might spend more on our activities than other places because amusement parks, zoos, and museums are often not cheap. But if you need a more budget family location, look for free or very inexpensive opportunities. Check out state or national parks, historical landmarks or downtown architecture. You can find free activities in any city, so make pit stops along your trip for cool things you come across. When we went to Boston two years ago, as two English teachers, we made it a point to stop at Walden Pond State Reservation in Concord. We certainly could have spent a whole day here, just for the cost of parking. The key is to really do your research to see what you can do for free and what you’re willing to pay a little more for.
It’s important to me that my boys get to travel the country, and hopefully, when they are a little older, the world, to learn about other places while having plenty of fun experiences with memories to last a lifetime. Saving on other things throughout the year, and spending time researching the best places to go at the best prices is worth it to me to create those memories for all of us.