Lately, I just haven’t been feeling much like shopping outside of Amazon. It’s just so much work to get dressed, drive across town, and walk around a store. I kid (mostly), but I do find myself doing less shopping the last couple months.
Between the really long winter and rainy days, I just do what I can to get the things we always need with the best deals I can find, without having to go shopping too much. I have a pretty good stock of beauty and personal care items, but I have not kept up as well with a stock of household essentials that we have actually almost ran out of recently, like toilet paper, paper towels, tissues, and laundry detergent. Luckily, there are almost always deals on those items, if you know where to look.
Online subscriptions
If you still don’t feel like going shopping for the essentials, you can still score deals online and have it all delivered to you on a monthly subscription basis at both Amazon and Target. Amazon you can save up to 15% on Subscribe and Save items, and at Target, on select items, you get an additional 5% off, on top of the 5% off you can get with your Target Red Card. I still haven’t done this because I can generally get things cheaper elsewhere on the household essentials, but you can certainly get items at a lower price than just buying items only when you need them, which might mean with no discount at all. One tip though: avoid buying liquid laundry detergent this way. I have heard if the bottle leaks or breaks, it just creates a giant mess, causing shipping companies to have to repackage a number of boxes. I certainly don’t want to be the cause of creating additional work for someone.
Drugstore deals
I buy the bulk of my household essentials at CVS and Walgreens. CVS often has deals to purchase $30 of select products and get $10 in Extrabucks. If you can roll the Extrabucks month to month, you only pay $20, and maybe a little less with either clipped coupons or coupons from the CVS app. The items offered switches between P&G brands and Kimberly-Clark brands so you can usually count on a deal for your favorite brands. We only use All Free and Clear liquid laundry detergent, so I do have to watch to find a deal on it, and I can usually get a 32-load bottle for less than $2 because it often goes on sale for $2.99 when coupons are in the paper for $1 off. Recently, Walgreens offered 3,000 Balance Rewards when you buy two, so it became an even better deal.
Warehouse club memberships
If you have the space to buy in bulk, you can get some pretty good prices on the essentials at Costco or Sam’s, especially when they have instant savings to bring the cost down more. When I joined Costco, I received a deal that included a free 12-pack of Kirkland paper towels, and let me tell you, that pack has lasted a long time. But before I actually pay for those bulk items, it’s important to do some comparisons to ensure it is a deal. Because toilet paper roll sizes can be especially confusing (Double roll? Mega roll? It’s how many regular size rolls? What size is a regular roll even?), it’s best to calculate the price per square foot. But if bulk is what you’re after to avoid having to shop too often, go for the club options.
Although I am joking about having to go out to shop, I am thankful that I am able to do so and to provide these household essentials and more for my family. In a time that people’s homes and businesses in the Quad-City area have been heavily impacted by flooding, take those frugal findings and pick up extras to donate essential items that have been requested for flood victims, or if you’re able, please consider donating time to help where you can, or donating money for flood relief. Our community will need our help for weeks to come, however we can provide it.