Spring break is upon us for many area school districts, even though it sure doesn’t feel like it outside. At least the forecast is finally out of negative digits. This winter has meant families were cooped up inside even more than usual winters, so if your family is anything like mine, spring break is a good time to get some energy out. Check out the spring break deals at some of the places below.
Bowling
The past few summers, we have taken part in Kids Bowl Free, a program that allows kids to get two free games of bowling a day. We’ll definitely do it again this year, and we are lucky to have a few participating bowling alleys in our area so check your favorite to see if they are participating. High5 in Bettendorf is participating and their free bowling begins on March 11 and goes until October 31, so your family can get a lot of inexpensive games of bowling in, even during spring break. You can purchase a family pass, and you’ll have to pay for shoes, but if you bowl a lot, this will mean some significant savings. Plus at High5, there are lots of other activities, and there is a spring special for Monday through Thursday for an all-access pass for $10, which includes one laser tag mission, one game of bowling and a $10 arcade pass. My oldest is really starting to like bowling, and we went bowling on New Year’s Eve day at Bowlmor for what we hope to be a new tradition. He also has asked to go bowling for his birthday this year, so I see a lot more bowling in our future.
Jumping
Trampoline parks have become a big hit in the Quad-Cities, and sending your kids to jump for an hour or two (or more!) will certainly burn off some energy. Trampoline parks can be a bit expensive, but if you look for specials, you can save a good amount of money. Altitude in Davenport has specials over spring break like on Monday a three-hour jump for $10 or Friday unlimited jump from 1 to 7 p.m. for $15. If you’re a brave parent, you certainly can take part as well, and get your jumps in, too. I am not that parent. I will gladly sit by and take some pictures and videos and hope that the boys go to bed early after all that jumping.
Skating
Many of us remember the days of roller skating with our schools, but now there are so few rinks left in our area. My kids roller skated for the first time earlier this year, and it was a little bit rough at first. And considering it had probably been 20 years since I last went, it took some getting used to again. I recently learned that there is a Kids Skate Free program, too, and Skate City USA in East Moline is participating, so kids get free admission on certain days, and you pay $3 for skates. They also have spring break specials, like $1 admission on Wednesdays. The Eldridge Skatepark also has spring break deals for $5 admission, including skate rental.
If you can’t get away this “spring” break to somewhere that actually feels like spring, I hope you can at least have some fun times with your family to burn off some of that energy the kids have by taking advantage of some of the local deals. Eventually, maybe it will be nice enough for us to send the kids back outside to burn off that energy for free on bikes and playgrounds.