We finally seem to have some spring days around here, and that is also clear for the weekly ads that are out for this week and next. Whether you’re gearing up for some spring cleaning or some spring break vacationing or just some groceries, there are deals to be had. Before you head out for some weekend shopping, make sure you take a look to see which stores have the best deals so you can get in and out quickly to enjoy some nice weather.
Spring and Summer apparel and shoes
Even if you aren’t quite ready to break out the swimsuit and flip flops, you can find some good deals on spring and summer apparel and shoes. Of course, you can usually find clothes cheaper at the end of the season, but this is the time to buy before items get too picked through. Through today, Target has some nice deals on shorts and T-shirts for the family as low as $4 for the kids. Starting tomorrow, there is a buy one, get one for 50 percent off on swimwear and sandals. JCPenney has a spring sale through Sunday, with a $10 off a $25 purchase coupon, which makes for good prices. Don’t forget to look through clearance at the stores too. I recently found Under Armour tennis shoes on clearance at Kohl’s for my oldest, and coupons can’t be used on Under Armour, but Kohl’s Cash can be earned and redeemed on them. I was able to get the shoes for $12 with Kohl’s Cash I had earned on some really great deals the week before.
Spring cleaning
If you’re ready to do some spring cleaning, there are deals on many items this week and next. This week at CVS you can earn $5 Extrabucks on a $20 purchase of many different items, including laundry detergent, paper towels, and dish soap, and Target has a similar deal for a $5 gift card on a $25 purchase. Target also has a sale on Swiffer items to earn a $5 gift card when you buy two select Swiffer items from starter kits to refills. Also be sure to take a look at name brands versus store brands. If you can score some deal with gift cards or coupons, name brand can be cheaper. However, sometimes it pays to go to the store brand. Target’s ad shows that with Clorox wipes versus their Up & Up brand. You can get a 3 pack of Up & Up 35 count for $4.99 or 75 count Clorox; Up & Up is the best deal with the price per wipe.
Grocery deals
I know I’ve mentioned Target a lot, but besides it being my favorite store, there is just so much good stuff happening. There is an offer for a $5 gift card on a $15 yogurt purchase, which on its own is a good deal, but if you pair that with coupons or Ibotta, you can bring the cost down even more. Hy-Vee has select General Mills cereal for $1.88 with purchase of four, and you can save more with coupons. We go through a lot of cereal at my house, so I always stock up when I can get our favorites for less than $2 per box. Hy-Vee potato chips are five for $5, and if you know me personally, that’s a hard deal for me to pass up, considering potato chips are my literal favorite food. Be sure to check your mailbox to see if you received two weeks of coupons from Hy-Vee to use on a few items. My coupons are for a specified Hy-Vee location, which is my usual store. Fresh Thyme is my favorite price to buy produce they have on sale, and this week avocados are two for a buck, blackberries are 98 cents, and honeycrisp apples are $1.99 per pound.
If the weather outside is making you not want to shop much, don’t forget you can do so much shopping online now. Take your phone or laptop outside to order in the sunshine and pick up your items later to enjoy more time outdoors.