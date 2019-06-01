Summer is here, or at least, it’s getting really close for all the kids and teachers out there, and, of course, it can’t seem to come fast enough after what felt like the longest semester ever with most schools adjusting schedules to make up for the cold and snow days. Hopefully, we’ll also see an end to the rain to enjoy some more time outdoors to take advantage of some of these family fun activities for less, but you can still have fun with indoor options.
Cheap summer movies
Both Cinemark and Regal are again offering cheap children's movies all summer long. You can take the whole family for the low price of $1 per person. Cinemark Summer Movie Clubhouse shows one movie each week at 10 a.m. Monday through Thursday, starting locally on June 10 for 10 weeks. You can even buy a pass for all 10 movies for $5, making it only 50 cents per movie. The Regal Summer Movie Express shows two movies each week on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m., beginning on June 4 for 14 weeks. You can see all the movies being shown on their websites. We also like to go to the Blue Grass Drive-In a couple of times during the summer on Sunday nights, which is discount night so tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for kids, and you get to see two current movies, so it’s a pretty good deal. We often meet some friends and get there early to let the kids play around for a while before the movies start. And we set up air mattresses in the bed of the truck in case the kids fall asleep. Really, I rarely make it through the second movie, so maybe it’s more for me.
Family Fun Dollar Day$
Mark your calendar for Monday, June 24, and every Monday through July 29, as several fun places are participating in Family Fun Dollar Day$, including Family Museum, Putnam Museum, Red Hawk Golf & Learning Center, Riverside Aquatic Pool, and Quad-City Botanical Center. You can get admission for $1 with the word of the week on The Family Credit Union website. Check the website for the hours each location is doing the discount because each one does vary. Of course, keep in mind that on discount days, it can get busy, so patience is necessary.
Facebook finds
If you’re looking for fun things to do throughout the summer, you really should look at Facebook Events under Discover. Many businesses and organizations post events on Facebook for the free advertising. I’ve found some fun things already scheduled for the summer for free. A few examples are the Kids Free Fishing Clinic for Scott County residents grades K to 6th on June 8, Illinois Free Fishing Days on June 14-17, the Fejervary Family Fun Day on June 15, and Summer Live@Five at River Music Experience with free music most Fridays in summer. Check Facebook for more details on all of those. Also, take a look around for different benefits that are happening for the businesses that have been impacted by the flood. So if you are spending some money this summer, it can go to a good cause.
Hopefully, we’ll be able to get out there and enjoy some sunshine soon. I definitely want to be able to send my boys outside to play, but at least we know there are some alternate indoor options with some of the free and cheap fun happening this summer.