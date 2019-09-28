It is starting to get close to the time when many people are thinking about winterizing and storing their boats. However, when do you actually do this, and how long do you want to wait. To answer this Bob Garlock of Davenport Boat was contacted a couple of years ago about full winterizing tips, but at the moment we are going to lift some information that is never outdated.
According to Bob, “When it comes to the right time to winterize, we advise our customers to get their winterizing done before there are freezing temps because of freezing and cracking possibilities. The best time would be when you are sure you are done using your boat for the season. Dealers can get backed up several weeks when the temps start to drop, which will cause a waiting time before they can get to your boat.
"For people who want to do their own winterizing, it is pretty much up to how handy they are at such things. However, they should remember to fully charge the batteries, and remove all liquids from boat and motor.
"We also advise customers to use fuel stabilizer year around and especially late in the season when the boat will possibly set without use for longer periods.”
Garlocked added, “There is a little difference between people who store their boat inside and out. Something I hear a lot is that 'I do not need to winterize my boat because it is stored inside a heated garage.' It is true that you do not need to worry about any freezing or cracking, however your fuel system needs to be stabilized the same as if it were outside all winter. Also, if you have not taken the proper precautions, make sure you do not lose your heat in your storage facility because it could be costly.
"If the boat is stored outside, along with the normal winterizing, try to keep the rain, snow and ice off the top of the boat as much as possible. Snow and ice build up can do some serious damage.
"If you have to wait to a later time in the season, run stabilizer in the fuel and make sure to store the outboard as vertical as possible to drain water. Check or change the lower unit lube to make sure there is no water in it.”
For full information on winterizing, stop by Davenport Boat, Inc. at 1414 South Stark St., or call 563-326-2431. You can also contact Bob via email at bob_garlock@davenportboat.com.
Illinois CCW classes
A few weeks ago I was contacted by a reader asking about dates and information pertaining to the next Illinois CCW classes that will be conducted by Mark Millichamp. Fortunately, I was able to acquire all of the class dates that go into next year.
Here is the list of class dates:
2019
- October 26-27
- November 23-24
- December 14-15
2020
You have free articles remaining.
- January 25-26
- February 22-23
- March 21-22
Classes being conducted at the Sherrard, Illinois, Fire Station, cost $200 for the two days, unless you are a veteran. Veterans are only required to take the second day and shoot their qualification rounds, for which there is a $100 fee.
To qualify you fire 10 rounds from 5, 7 and 10 yards at a B-27 silhouette target, and must score 70% of your shots.
Millichamp said, “Classes are also available for those needing to be re-certified.”
For further information on any of these classes contact Mark at 309-235-9819 or email him at uguns65@gmail.com.
Time for fishing
On the fishing side of things, it is getting close to the time when the fall feed starts for black and white bass, and as the water temperature falls the triggering for some hot crappie fishing.
Start looking for “shad busts.” These are a dead giveaway as to the location of feeding fish. However, don’t make your first cast directly into the school of busting shad. You will most likely catch a fish, but it may be the only one. Fish the school as if it were a brush pile, by making casts to the outside edges, and then when all else fails, pop one over the top and bring it through the middle.
Once the feeding action dies down, start casting past the area and running the lures below the school of shad. In the same respect, if you see a “pod” of shad, fish it the same way by running bait fish type lures below and try stirring up some action.
Lures that I’ve had great success in using for this sort of fishing are ¼ and ½ ounce Rat-L-Traps (colors – Diamond Dust, Smokey Joe, White Bleeding Shiner and Yellow Perch); ⅜ ounce Rebel Long Bill Minnows (color – chrome/black back); Blitz Blade in all sizes (colors – Spotted Goby, Table Rock Shad, and Silver/Black Back); Casey’s Runner Head with Natural Forage Baits FT-Shad (colors – anything shad like); Standard ⅛ and ¼ ounce Pro Road Runner with willow blade and twister tail grub (color – white); Natural Forage Baits Swim Bait, Lil’ Killer and Drop Shad on a B-Fish-N H20 Precision Jig Head (colors – Green Shad, Toledo Shiner, and any shad type color); and the NFB FT-Shad rigged on a Daiichi Bleeding Bait Copperhead or Butt Dragger hook (color – shad).
The two that I will work the slowest under the shad schools are Rebel’s Long Bill Minnow with a crank-and-pause or rip-and-pause retrieve, and FT-Shad/Copperhead or Butt Dragger with a very slow constant speed, or twitch and pause. Both of these are being fished as if they are crippled shad that have dropped below the school and are easy prey for a feeding bass.
Once the crappie kick in I’ll be fishing a NFB T-Shad with Kick’N Crappie and Crappie Nibbles over and around brush piles and weed beds. They will be vertical jigged, or drifted with wave action when being fished under a float. The float can also be used in calmer water with a pull-and-pause, bounce, or very slow steady retrieve with the addition of “finger jigging”.
Until next time, get out on the water and have a great day of fishing, and always remember to shoot safe and have a great day of plinking.