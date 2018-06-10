After this weekend, I can finally breathe a sigh of relief for a couple of reasons.
First of all, we got the much-needed rain on our fields. Somehow, despite all the thunderstorms that have passed through over the last week, we did not get anything at our place until Saturday night. It rained all around us all week, but not on us. But then I woke up several times Saturday night, and listened to the rain fall. It was a huge relief. Our corn plants were looking really dry – their leaves were rolled up like little tubes, trying to preserve what moisture they could. The looked like pineapples in the field, but not any more. Robb is convinced that it rained because he mowed 30 acres of hay and left it in the field. We will both gladly allow 30 acres of hay to get rained on if it saves all our crops!
Secondly, I am relieved because soccer season is over. I do love watching my boys play soccer, but eventually I start to get tired of the practices and travelling too. My oldest son played his last soccer tournament this weekend, and my youngest already finished his season. This means we might actually get our weekends back again for family time! Yes, we do go to tournaments as family sometimes, but other times we can’t because of the farm. Now, we can spend family time off the soccer fields.
In fact, last weekend we did just that – spent family time on the farm. We had a gorgeous hot afternoon Tuesday and spent it making hay. The hay was so dry, that we could rake it up and bale it immediately – usually it needs several hours to dry in the sun after being raked. Robb got my oldest son (who’s 11) in the tractor with the hay rake and gave him a short lesson on raking hay. Then he sent him on his way through the field. He started baling right behind him with the baler tractor. Once there were a few bales made, Robb stopped and gave the younger son (who is 9) a lesson on operating the skid loader so he could drive around the field and pick up the big square bales. His job was to move them to a central location so they would be ready to stack on the trailer. Then Robb went back to baling.
Now, you must remember that we are talking about two kids who have driven a lot of things already in their lives. The boys are familiar with tractors and trucks and other motorized vehicles, so they are not intimidated by farm equipment, but this was a big step for each of them. They gained new responsibilities this summer. Because it was the first day of summer vacation, we called it Farmer Camp and they agreed it was lots of fun. Not every kid gets to go to Farmer Camp in the summer like mine do.
While the boys worked together in the field, I watched and took lots of pictures. I was proud to see my boys taking on big responsibilities and doing such good work. I asked Robb if he was proud to see his boys working with him on the farm, and he had to admit that he was. I think he’s been waiting for this moment for a long time – the boys are really helpful and not just riding along in the buddy seat. They all worked a long hard day that day, and fell into bed exhausted in the evening. It was a good day.
Now, we just hope for more regular rains that will keep the corn and soybeans happy, but also give us time in between to get hay mowed and baled as well. It’s a fine line in farming – too much rain or not enough. In farming, as in life, sometimes it’s all about the timing.