Most of the attention around here lately has been to getting equipment ready for fall harvest. Of course, we are hoping that harvest does not come too soon so the crop can mature, but it will come nonetheless and we must be ready for it.
Robb got the knives changed on the combine straw chopper. This is the part at the back of the combine that helps chop up the bits of soybean or corn plant that go through the machine. Then the chopped up bits get spread behind the machine on the field. It’s important to have these bits be small so that they can start to decompose on the surface of the soil. The rest of the combine has already been checked, and it will be checked again and all grease joint lubricated just before we get started.
We got tires rotated on one of the tractors to help even up the wear on the tires. Just like your car, we sometimes need to rotate tires. However, in a large tractor, it’s a bit more complicated and involves changing dual tires. You may have noticed that many tractors have duals on two or 4 wheels to help distribute the weight of the tractor over a larger space. These are two tires in which the rims are bolted together with a spacer in between. To change the tires, the outside wheel must be disconnected from the spacer, then the spacer is disconnected from the inner wheel, and it can then be removed from the tractor. All of this process involves air wrenches and lots of muscle.
The corn and soybean heads have been pulled out of the storage sheds and are next to be checked over before harvest. There are lots of moving parts that need to be lubricated and checked for wear before they are put into use.
In other news, the boys got their 4-H heifers purchased for this year’s project. They struck a good deal with a friend of Robb’s, and came home with the heifers last weekend. This weekend, they put the halters on for the first time to start the process of working with the heifers and teaching them to lead. There is lots of work ahead for them, beginning with twice-daily chores of feeding and checking water, and regular cleaning of the cattle pen. Livestock projects like this always seem to teach the kids responsibility, just as taking care of a family dog might at your house.
Our pigs are growing rapidly, and we have already pulled the heat lamps out of the pens because they are able to keep themselves warm now. The heat lamps are only needed in the early stages when they can’t keep themselves warm enough. It helps that we have had nice warm weather lately also.
Until next week, I will be enjoying this summer-ish weather for as long as it lasts. We are praying for that late frost, and warm weather until it comes. I will gladly endure the heat and humidity if it means our crop will improve.