Around our house lately, there has been a flurry of activity relating to 4-H projects. My boys, like so many others, are procrastinators. So, the projects that were done earlier in the year have not been written up yet, and there are projects that aren’t quite finished that need to be finished up. The deadline to register projects for this year’s fair is the end of this week, so there will be much work done at home this week!
This is the third fair for my oldest, so he knows what it’s all about. He has done a wide variety of things for the fair in the past, and will do a variety of things this year as well. He has an animal project – Maple will make a return to the fair this year as a second year bucket calf. He has been working on perfecting his chocolate chip cookies to be as good as mine (he’s pretty close!) He also has his big welding project that he worked on all winter. I think he has decided to do a communications project, but he hasn’t decided which subject he is going with yet. He has a couple of other ideas, but I don’t think they will get done in time. We shall see how industrious he can be this week.
My youngest will experience his first fair this year, and seems undecided on what projects he will do besides his rabbits. They will go to the show, of course, and he is very excited about that. I am trying to convince him that he can talk about rabbits as a communications project. He could also submit his rabbit hutch that he made as a wood working project — if he decides to write it up. I guess we’ll see what he can get done, and what he finally decides to do. I didn’t push his brother very hard in his first year, so I’m not pushing him either. One or two projects is fine with me for a first year 4-H’er.
I love 4-H. It’s a great program that teaches kids skills they can use for a lifetime. Some of those skills are taught by the leaders and the speakers who come to the meetings. Other skills they learn from family members and friends of the family. Sometimes a 4-H project starts a lifetime passion for a member. Other times, as it did for my sister-in-law, 4-H becomes a career. Members learn team work, community responsibility and the value of community service, public speaking and communications, writing, photography, cooking and baking, crafts and making things, leadership, and so much more. I’ll bet you know at least one person who was in 4-H, or possibly many more.
Since school ended, my boys have also been very busy on the farm helping Dad on the farm. They have been helping with wrapping hay bales, baling, lawn mowing, clearing out the machine shed, fixing broken equipment, and getting the last of the planting done. There is always lots to do on a farm, and farm kids are great workers. They learn at an early age to keep busy and help out. I have been proud of all mine have accomplished so far this summer.
Don’t forget – our annual Open Farm Day is coming soon! And it’s earlier than usual this year! Come join us at the farm – 10386 130th St. in Davenport – on Sunday, July 7 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. We had to move the date from Bix weekend this year due to some previous family commitments. We will go rain or shine. Bring your family out to see lots of farm equipment, see the animals, and go on a hay-rack ride. There will be lots of opportunity to ask questions about farming as well. Hope to see you there!