Rural Route 4: Father's Day on the farm: 'A little bit of work and a little bit of fun'

Happy belated Father's Day to all those dads out there. Hope you had a special day with those who made you a dad. It may have been hard this year due to the restrictions, but perhaps you were able to call or video chat at least. Here on the farm, the boys and Robb spent some time together — a little bit work and a little bit fun. They had to do a bale wrapping job for a short while after church, but they all did it together (the boys' idea) because it was Father's Day. Then we followed that up with some Whitey's ice cream (Robb's idea). I'd say that was a fair split between work and fun.
Hope you are not all disappointed, but we have started doing the rain dance at the farm. While this weather has been lovely, we are due for a bit of rain to help the crops. As I write this column, we are getting a few spotty showers, but we need a good soaking rain. Hopefully that will come Monday. If we get a good rain, the crops will shoot up and absolutely take off in this heat. So will our lawn and my tomatoes, which also seem to love the heat and humidity. It's officially summer now, so I suppose it should be hot in Iowa. I'm just not looking forward to the heat and humidity very much.
We have turned the bulls out with the cows to get started on breeding season. Any guesses on how long a cow is pregnant? The answer is approximately 282 days. That's about 9 and a half months, which is a tiny bit longer than people. If we want cows to calve in the early spring, we have to count backwards to determine when to turn in the bulls. To have calves born at the beginning of March, which is a common time around here, we need to turn in the bulls around Memorial Day. Turn in the bulls, you say? Aren't they in the pastures all the time? Well, not exactly. We keep bulls separate from the cows until breeding time, or until the cows are all pregnant. Otherwise, we separate them out so that we won't have calves born all year round. In a beef operation, there are certain times of year that you want your calves born, and you prefer to have them all born around the same time of year to make a group of evenly-matched calves to sell. On a dairy farm, it is the opposite. You need a few cows bred every week year round so that you have a constant supply of milk year round.
Now, all cows don't get bred on the same day of course. It depends on where they are in their reproductive cycles. However, we count on at least some of them being bred right away, and then it continues on from there as they all come into heat. A heat is the time when cows are receptive to the bull and can be bred. It is possible to alter this date with medications or management practices, but we tend to use the low-tech way on our farm. I spent many years in my undergrad and in vet school learning about lots of ways to alter and manipulate the reproductive cycles of animals. It's quite fascinating.
Now that our 4-H show for this county has been canceled, my boys made the decision to turn their show heifers out to pasture to be bred. We realize that there may be some sort of opportunity to show these animals this summer, but they decided that they weren't hung up on showing and would prefer to start growing their cattle herd. I have to admit that I am sad they will not have the opportunity this year, but I am a little bit glad that our feed bill just went to almost zero! Now we just have rabbit and dog food to buy. We put their heifers in a pasture with a bunch of other heifers the same age, and they are happily munching grass and lying under trees now.
Speaking of cancelations, I am sad to announce that our annual Open Farm Day will have to be canceled this year. Robb and I had decided that we would do whatever the Bix 7 race did, as we usually hold Open Farm Day on the same weekend. The Bix has gone virtual, and so we will not be holding our event this year either. I am still mulling over some ideas about videos online in a sort of virtual Open Farm Day, but not sure I can pull that one off. I will follow up with more information on this later. We just did not feel that we could provide a safe environment for all the kids who climb on and off our equipment, or pack onto the hay rack. There's no way to disinfect a farm with that many people milling about. We will be back next year for another Open Farm Day, and hope to see you in 2021.
Until next time, may your vegetable gardens grow well, may the weeds not, and may we get just a little rain in between the sunny summer days. Happy official summer everyone!
