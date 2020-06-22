Rural Route 4: Father's Day on the farm: 'A little bit of work and a little bit of fun'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Happy belated Father's Day to all those dads out there. Hope you had a special day with those who made you a dad. It may have been hard this year due to the restrictions, but perhaps you were able to call or video chat at least. Here on the farm, the boys and Robb spent some time together — a little bit work and a little bit fun. They had to do a bale wrapping job for a short while after church, but they all did it together (the boys' idea) because it was Father's Day. Then we followed that up with some Whitey's ice cream (Robb's idea). I'd say that was a fair split between work and fun.

Hope you are not all disappointed, but we have started doing the rain dance at the farm. While this weather has been lovely, we are due for a bit of rain to help the crops. As I write this column, we are getting a few spotty showers, but we need a good soaking rain. Hopefully that will come Monday. If we get a good rain, the crops will shoot up and absolutely take off in this heat. So will our lawn and my tomatoes, which also seem to love the heat and humidity. It's officially summer now, so I suppose it should be hot in Iowa. I'm just not looking forward to the heat and humidity very much.