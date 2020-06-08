Rural Route 4: 'Hear the corn grow'

Now this is Iowa corn growing weather! The heat and humidity have been turned on and everything is growing like crazy. I still love the line about how you can "hear the corn grow" in Iowa. I kind of feel like that could be true some days. Corn loves heat and humidity. Soybeans do quite a bit as well. This is one of the many reasons corn grows so well here in the Midwest, and not as well in other parts of the country. Where I am from in eastern Canada, we don't really grow much corn at all because it doesn't get hot enough, but other parts of Canada like southern Ontario and Quebec are better for growing corn.
Our corn is now about a foot tall and doing well. The soybeans are also coming along nicely - I think they were about six inches tall the last time I looked, but they have probably grown since then. Everywhere I drive around the county, the crops are looking good so far this year. I'm still hoping that is a good sign for the year ahead. We sure need a good year to make up for some of last year's losses.
On our farm, most of the attention now has turned to baling and wrapping hay. You may remember that last year many of our hay fields got wiped out by the frost and cold during the winter. We are still in the recovery stage from that, because it takes more than one year to get hay re-established. We did get the first cutting of hay baled on all of our remaining fields, which was a relief. We decided to round bale the first cutting this year so that Robb could get other things done at the same time. Round baling is fast and easy, and you can get a lot of hay baled up in a short period of time. Besides, the first cutting is generally not horse-quality hay, so there's no need to make small square bales of it. First cutting has a lot of grass and stems, and a lot less alfalfa. The alfalfa will come on now for second cutting and after.
My oldest son has been working hard this spring again at raking hay - for us and for other farmers. He really is a great worker at age 13. He will pack a lunch and his drinks and head off for the day to rake hay. He jokes about it being "another day of listening to the radio all day". It's true. There really isn't a whole lot else to do when you're raking, so you had better find a good station to listen to! We are very proud of him though because he is very responsible and can run the tractor and hay rake all by himself, taking instructions from the farmers on how and when they want hay raked.
The other thing we have been doing a lot of lately is wrapping bales. I mentioned this last time, and we are still busy at wrapping for other people. Robb just moved the wrapper over to Illinois so he can do some jobs over there, as well as the jobs he's already done here in Iowa. It seems that there is more and more demand for the wrapping each year. Considering how much it can save in hay deterioration, I think it's definitely worth the money.
Robb and the boys recently shipped out some of our pigs. We were double-filled again this time, so half of the pigs needed to be shipped out now to another farm. Our pig supplier often double-fills our barn with baby pigs because some of their other contract growers are not able to handle the tiny pigs in their barns. We are able to handle them, and once they reach a certain age and size, they go off to the other farms to finish out their growing. When we ship out half of the pigs, it suddenly makes it seem spacious in the pens! However, I know that those pigs will fill that space in another couple of months. They grow so incredibly quickly, thanks to years of selective breeding and excellent nutrition.
Last week, my youngest son gave two presentations as part of his school's Virtual Ag Day. We have participated in Ag Day since our oldest started elementary school, but this year was a special circumstance, and therefore Virtual Ag Day happened. It was actually kind of neat because we were able to show some things that can't be taken to the school. We went into the hog buildings, for example, and showed everyone via Facebook Live what the inside of a hog building looks like, and how happy and relaxed the pigs are. He told about the pigs and how we handle them and move them, and what they eat, and how long they stay in the buildings. There were lots of questions which we were able to answer live in person. Then we went into his rabbitry and talked about the rabbits. He was able to show off a litter of baby rabbits that we have right now, and demonstrate how he shows rabbits and handles rabbits. I was very proud of how well he did with both presentations. He spoke very well, and represented farming in a great way. Our biggest problem was internet connection, because the metal buildings really interfere with the signal. We did the best we could.
Until next time, stay cool, stay safe, and enjoy summer. School is officially out and it's officially summer!
