Rural Route 4: 'Hear the corn grow'

Last week, my youngest son gave two presentations as part of his school's Virtual Ag Day. We have participated in Ag Day since our oldest started elementary school, but this year was a special circumstance, and therefore Virtual Ag Day happened. It was actually kind of neat because we were able to show some things that can't be taken to the school. We went into the hog buildings, for example, and showed everyone via Facebook Live what the inside of a hog building looks like, and how happy and relaxed the pigs are. He told about the pigs and how we handle them and move them, and what they eat, and how long they stay in the buildings. There were lots of questions which we were able to answer live in person. Then we went into his rabbitry and talked about the rabbits. He was able to show off a litter of baby rabbits that we have right now, and demonstrate how he shows rabbits and handles rabbits. I was very proud of how well he did with both presentations. He spoke very well, and represented farming in a great way. Our biggest problem was internet connection, because the metal buildings really interfere with the signal. We did the best we could.