Rural Route 4: It finally feels like spring

Now that’s better — it finally feels like spring here in Iowa. With spring comes a long list of to-do’s here on the farm. Most importantly — it’s time to get planting! I think I started a spring column a few years ago with the phrase “Gentlemen, start your engines!”, and that really is what it feels like on the farm.

Once the soil temperature gets warm enough and it’s dry enough, farmers are out in the fields. You have probably seen them, going like gangbusters to get the crop in the ground. Many farmers start this process with tillage, working up the soil with discs or field cultivators. As you may remember from past years, we do not till our soil – having gone to no-till many years ago to reduce soil erosion and improve soil structure.

Our first step is to run what is called a strip-till bar over the fields. This implement creates a very thin strip of tilled soil in the ground, and applies liquid fertilizer into the ground right along those strips. It does not disturb the rest of the soil or the plant residue left over from last year. Because this process is all GPS-guided, we know exactly where those strips are when we come back in with the planter about a week later. We tell the computer to follow the strips, and it does, using auto-steer to follow the map and guide the tractor around the field. Our planter places the seed right along that fertilizer strip, so that the seedlings immediately have access to fertilizer when they germinate. This gives them a great start on their growth.