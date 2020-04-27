Rural Route 4: It finally feels like spring

Now that’s better — it finally feels like spring here in Iowa. With spring comes a long list of to-do’s here on the farm. Most importantly — it’s time to get planting! I think I started a spring column a few years ago with the phrase “Gentlemen, start your engines!”, and that really is what it feels like on the farm.
Once the soil temperature gets warm enough and it’s dry enough, farmers are out in the fields. You have probably seen them, going like gangbusters to get the crop in the ground. Many farmers start this process with tillage, working up the soil with discs or field cultivators. As you may remember from past years, we do not till our soil – having gone to no-till many years ago to reduce soil erosion and improve soil structure.
Our first step is to run what is called a strip-till bar over the fields. This implement creates a very thin strip of tilled soil in the ground, and applies liquid fertilizer into the ground right along those strips. It does not disturb the rest of the soil or the plant residue left over from last year. Because this process is all GPS-guided, we know exactly where those strips are when we come back in with the planter about a week later. We tell the computer to follow the strips, and it does, using auto-steer to follow the map and guide the tractor around the field. Our planter places the seed right along that fertilizer strip, so that the seedlings immediately have access to fertilizer when they germinate. This gives them a great start on their growth.
As I have mentioned before, everything about the planters now is automated. There are multiple computer screens in the cab of the tractor which give Rob constant information and tracking of his planting progress. He can watch himself go back and forth over the field on a monitor that shows his tractor like a little triangle. The planted field is green and the unplanted field is brown. He also gets constant information about soil temperature, organic matter, and the seed population and depth. The planter computer automatically adjusts the seed density (or population) based on how good or bad the soil is for growing, and adjusts the seed depth as well. All of these tiny adjustments are being made constantly as he moves across the field — many adjustments per minute. I find that fascinating — the planter is actually thinking!
So far, we have had good running in the last week or so, and have over half of our crop in the ground. As I write this, the guys are in the field working on more acres. As always, they have worked late into the night and sometimes into the next morning to get the fields planted as quickly as possible. The earlier the seed is in the ground, the more growing time it has. Hopefully, this will lead to a better crop.
Strange as it may sound, we are about six weeks ahead of last year’s planting. That truly doesn’t seem possible, but last year was an incredibly crazy year. The planting delays due to rains and flooding last year were epic, and I hope we never again experience anything like that.
Hopefully, the whole job will be done in just a few more days and then all we can do is wait, and pray, and hope. Farmers are an optimistic bunch. Who else would bet everything they own on tiny seeds, weather they cannot control, and markets that are out of control? There’s a reason we don’t gamble!
