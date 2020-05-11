Rural Route 4: Learning patience, one day at a time

Now that the crop is in the ground, we wait. So much of farming is about patience – we try to teach our boys this on a daily basis. Of course, neither of them has much patience at this stage of their life. They want to go, and do, and see. But they do understand that crops take time to grow. Hay takes time to dry. Animals take time to have their babies. There’s more to the patience also – it’s also about being patient when the rain doesn’t come on the day you want it. It will come eventually, and maybe more than you wanted. It’s about having patience that all will work out well in the end if you just give it enough time. I will admit to being a little impatient in this sense sometimes. I am working on getting better at my long-term patience.