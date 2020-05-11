Rural Route 4: Learning patience, one day at a time

I am very excited to report that we have all of our corn and soybeans planted! In fact, we finished on May 3rd. As I followed Robb back home with the planter, I thought about how last year we had not planted even a single acre by May 3rd. What a difference a year makes! We hope to never again experience a year like last year, though this year has its own set of never-before experienced challenges.
I think it’s amazing how much farmers are able to plant in a day now, with multi-row planters and tractors with big motors. It really is amazing how far we have come in the last 100 years – or even the last 20 years! I still remember when Robb graduated from a 4-row planter to an 8-row planter. He thought he was pretty big stuff that day! There are probably a few of you out there reading this that might even remember the day your dad got his first tractor instead of a team of horses!
Now satellites in the sky can steer tractors around the field, and computers decide how much seed to plant where and how deep and with how much fertilizer. No wonder we can feed so many more people and produce so many more crops on the same amount of land! It’s a good thing too, because there is less and less agricultural land all the time, and more and more people. Just look around the Quad-Cities at the amount of land that has been built on since you were a kid. It’s staggering. Much of Scott County is now under concrete, and the development continues.
Now that the crop is in the ground, we wait. So much of farming is about patience – we try to teach our boys this on a daily basis. Of course, neither of them has much patience at this stage of their life. They want to go, and do, and see. But they do understand that crops take time to grow. Hay takes time to dry. Animals take time to have their babies. There’s more to the patience also – it’s also about being patient when the rain doesn’t come on the day you want it. It will come eventually, and maybe more than you wanted. It’s about having patience that all will work out well in the end if you just give it enough time. I will admit to being a little impatient in this sense sometimes. I am working on getting better at my long-term patience.
We had a lovely Mother’s Day surprise – one of our rabbits had her babies overnight and we discovered them early on Sunday morning. At present, we are guessing she has 5, but it’s too early to count. You never want to disturb a rabbit’s nest when the babies are tiny and hairless because the mom will abandon them. Right now, they look a little like baby mice – eyes closed and no hair. All we can see is wiggling movement under the nest of hair that she made in her nesting box. Momma rabbits pull hair out of the roll of skin under their chin to line the nest and to cover the babies. Eventually, the babies will start moving around more and their eyes will open, at which time we will actually get to see them. We are hoping for more babies soon, as the other two females were also bred recently.
We had another surprise earlier last week – Alex’s heifer from last year calved all on her own last Monday and he found the calf when he went out to do morning chores. Luckily, all had gone well and momma and baby were doing fine. We had not expected the calf until later this month, but it’s kind of an inexact science when cows are pasture-bred by the bull. You never know exactly when it happened, and when exactly to expect the baby. I had palpated the heifer a couple months ago and made my best guess at calving date based on the size of the baby, but I was about 2 weeks off in my estimate. I don’t think Alex minds though, because he’s got his first healthy bull calf!
