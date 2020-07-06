Rural Route 4: Mowing hay to make it rain

Hope all of you had a great holiday weekend this past weekend. For the first time in a very long time, we actually took a sort of a vacation. We spent the weekend at a family member's lake house in Wisconsin. What a great time we had!

It is not very often that we can get away in the summer. There is always work that needs to be done. For example, we should be mowing and baling hay with this hot, dry and sunny weather. While we were gone, Robb had several phone calls from people about raking, baling or wrapping hay for them. We started on that as soon as we got home.

In the meantime, our boys had a fabulous time fishing, swimming, paddleboarding and tubing. We all got to relax and spend some wonderful family time together. It was a welcome break.

Now that we are back, we will be mowing hay to try to make it rain. (LOL) It's the running joke with farmers that the way to make it rain is to mow hay. You could help out by washing your cars, perhaps. In reality, we don't really want our hay to get rained on, but we sure do need some rain. What we have had in the last two weeks was spotty and not very much in total.