Rural Route 4: Mowing hay to make it rain

Hope all of you had a great holiday weekend this past weekend. For the first time in a very long time, we actually took a sort of a vacation. We spent the weekend at a family member's lake house in Wisconsin. What a great time we had!
It is not very often that we can get away in the summer. There is always work that needs to be done. For example, we should be mowing and baling hay with this hot, dry and sunny weather. While we were gone, Robb had several phone calls from people about raking, baling or wrapping hay for them. We started on that as soon as we got home.
In the meantime, our boys had a fabulous time fishing, swimming, paddleboarding and tubing. We all got to relax and spend some wonderful family time together. It was a welcome break.
Now that we are back, we will be mowing hay to try to make it rain. (LOL) It's the running joke with farmers that the way to make it rain is to mow hay. You could help out by washing your cars, perhaps. In reality, we don't really want our hay to get rained on, but we sure do need some rain. What we have had in the last two weeks was spotty and not very much in total.
The corn is growing like crazy, but the soybeans are looking a little thirsty. A good inch or two of rain would sure get them going nicely. We took our traditional 4th of July photo by the corn field, and although it is not as good as some years, it sure is better than last year! Definitely not knee high this year!
Until next time, keep watering your gardens and mowing your lawns. Perhaps you could think of us mowing and baling hay, and waiting for the good Lord to water our crops.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!