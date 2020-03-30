Rural Route 4: Remember the simple things

Like all of you, we have been stuck at home for most of the last two weeks. Luckily, we have lots of space around us where we can be outdoors and not meet other people. That helps with the craziness. As I mentioned last time, we also have a lot of things to do every day, so that keeps us busy.
Strangely enough, Robb and I are involved in three separate “essential" businesses – farming, trucking and veterinary medicine. So, needless to say, even if the state gets shut down, we will still be busy. We have to keep my veterinary hospital open to care for the sick or injured pets, as well as some healthy ones. We have had to change the way we do things, however, but we are still open. No surgery though – we need to conserve resources for human medicine. Our hospital is closed to clients – we take the pets from the owners outside at carside, bring them into the clinic to do what needs done, and then take them back out to the clients in their cars. This reduces the overall exposure of our staff and our clients to each other.
You have free articles remaining.
Robb has been busier than normal in the last two weeks with trucking. As you have probably seen on the news, the trucking industry is working overtime to bring needed supplies to stores and factories. He has been hauling some different things lately because there are so many jobs available. Of course he now packs his food on his trips, because so many places he would have stopped are closed. He cannot rely on being able to get a meal or a coffee right now, and needs to plan carefully for even the bathroom! For us, the trucking is a way to bring in extra cash to pay bills, so we are happy that he is busy.
The farming side has been somewhat slow still, except for the pigs. We are glad to have the boys home from school right now – they have been a big help with unloading load after load of baby pigs. They are also very good at sorting pigs and helping to catch them to give vaccinations. I think they enjoy the work as well, because they sure don’t complain about having to go to work. They have also been doing a lot of work with their 4-H heifers in the barns. We have been working on halter leading. I think both the boys and the calves need some practice!
We have also been spending a lot of family time together, which is wonderful. On the farm, so much of our time is spent in different places, doing different things. Our family time often involves working together, rather than relaxing. It’s really nice to have time to play games, clean and sort things in the house, and learn new things. We’ve been rewatching “The Bible” miniseries in preparation for Easter. The boys have also been cleaning up outside for me a little – picking up branches and such. We even had a class on how to clean bathrooms so they can start to be more helpful around home, and they have been writing lots of letters to friends and family for handwriting practice.
I hope each and every one of you stays home, stays safe, and stays healthy over the next few weeks. Resist the urge to go to the store, or visit friends, or anything else. Get your basic supplies, get home, and curl up with a good book, or call a friend, or write a few letters. Unplug and enjoy the time that we are having. It’s a strange time, and unprecedented in our lifetimes, but I think it’s good for all of us to remember how to enjoy the simple things.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!