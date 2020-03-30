Rural Route 4: Remember the simple things

Like all of you, we have been stuck at home for most of the last two weeks. Luckily, we have lots of space around us where we can be outdoors and not meet other people. That helps with the craziness. As I mentioned last time, we also have a lot of things to do every day, so that keeps us busy.

Strangely enough, Robb and I are involved in three separate “essential" businesses – farming, trucking and veterinary medicine. So, needless to say, even if the state gets shut down, we will still be busy. We have to keep my veterinary hospital open to care for the sick or injured pets, as well as some healthy ones. We have had to change the way we do things, however, but we are still open. No surgery though – we need to conserve resources for human medicine. Our hospital is closed to clients – we take the pets from the owners outside at carside, bring them into the clinic to do what needs done, and then take them back out to the clients in their cars. This reduces the overall exposure of our staff and our clients to each other.

