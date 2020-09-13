Rural Route 4: The drought is over, too late for the corn and soybeans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I think it’s safe to say that our drought is over. After a week of rain, we had about 10 inches at our farm over the week. Other friends nearby had between 7 and 10 inches. Our pasture creeks are running again, so we no longer have to haul water to the cows, and the grass has started greening up again, so we hopefully won’t have to haul hay to the cows on pasture soon either. It’s amazing what even the first day of rain did — things started greening up right away. Perhaps that was because all the dust was washed off the trees and pants. Looks like the boys will have to start mowing the lawn again soon too, though they probably thought they were done for the year.

The rain is too late to help the corn and soybeans really. They are already turning color and drying down, so there’s no more chance for filling in the kernels or making more bean pods. You may have noticed this if you were out driving around recently. All the corn plants are turning brown, and the soybean fields are turning yellow and brown as the leaves die and dry up. The shorter days and cooler temperatures are the signal to end the growing season — the plants know this better than we do. The hayfields are more like the grass — the alfalfa and grass there are growing again, so we should get one more cutting off the fields before the cold comes, though it won’t be much of a cutting because nothing really grew for three weeks.