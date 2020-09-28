Rural Route 4: The ins and out of when to harvest

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just like that — it’s harvest season again. This year that seems like it will never end somehow also seems to have flown by. The giant clock of the farm seasons took one tick forward, and we are starting in on harvesting the crops. I can feel it in the air — my favourite season — and I enjoy getting up and breathing the fresh, crisp air every morning.

Our combine is ready to go on harvesting soybeans. We were going to start yesterday, but Robb is a little superstitious about starting on a weekend, when the service guys are less available. Something always seems to go wrong or isn’t set right on the first day of harvest, and he would rather it be on a weekday. Besides, there was the question about the weather yesterday, and we weren’t sure what to make of the forecast.

We will be starting on soybeans again this year. The choice of whether to harvest corn first or soybeans first depends on the farmer and his or her individual situation. Some farmers plant corn first, some soybeans. Some plant early-maturing varieties, and others later-maturing varieties. Sometimes it depends on available storage. Soybeans are also best harvested before the snow comes, as we dealt with last year, but corn can be harvested after snow comes if need be. For some, it’s just a matter of what’s ready first. For others, it’s more of a matter of marketing and filling contracts. This is the case for us.