Rural Route 4: The ins and out of when to harvest

Just like that — it’s harvest season again. This year that seems like it will never end somehow also seems to have flown by. The giant clock of the farm seasons took one tick forward, and we are starting in on harvesting the crops. I can feel it in the air — my favourite season — and I enjoy getting up and breathing the fresh, crisp air every morning.
Our combine is ready to go on harvesting soybeans. We were going to start yesterday, but Robb is a little superstitious about starting on a weekend, when the service guys are less available. Something always seems to go wrong or isn’t set right on the first day of harvest, and he would rather it be on a weekday. Besides, there was the question about the weather yesterday, and we weren’t sure what to make of the forecast.
We will be starting on soybeans again this year. The choice of whether to harvest corn first or soybeans first depends on the farmer and his or her individual situation. Some farmers plant corn first, some soybeans. Some plant early-maturing varieties, and others later-maturing varieties. Sometimes it depends on available storage. Soybeans are also best harvested before the snow comes, as we dealt with last year, but corn can be harvested after snow comes if need be. For some, it’s just a matter of what’s ready first. For others, it’s more of a matter of marketing and filling contracts. This is the case for us.
You may remember that we planted non-GMO soybeans again this year for a special contract at a higher premium. This brings us more dollars per bushel because someone in Japan is willing to pay more per bushel for non-GMO soybeans. However, the way the contract is written, we have to be able to deliver ALL of our soybeans in a two-day period whenever the elevator calls us to deliver (after a certain date of course). If the beans are not ready to deliver, we lose out on the contract. Because of this special circumstance, we harvest the soybeans first and get them all into the storage bin, so we are ready to deliver at any time. Then, we move on to harvesting our corn.
For us, the limitation on corn harvesting is moisture content and drying. If the corn is dry enough right out of the field, like it often is, we can take it straight to the river elevator and deliver to fill our contracts. If it is not, we have to bring it home and run it through our grain dryer before we can deliver. We also need to time it with our contracts. If we have a November contract for corn, we can’t deliver in October, so we either just wait until November to harvest, or we have to store it in the bin until November, and then unload it again and haul to the elevator. Again, many factors determine much of harvest progress.
Hope you are enjoying this lovely fall weather as much as I am. After all, soon winter will be here and I know many of you do not look forward to that! Just think about pumpkin spice and put on a cozy sweater!
