Rural Route 4: The soybean harvest is complete

First of all, Happy Thanksgiving this weekend to all of my Canadian family and friends. Some of you may not realize, but Thanksgiving in Canada is in October, rather than November.

Last time I wrote about being ready to start on our soybean harvest. I have to admit that just yesterday we finished our soybean harvest! It is amazing how much you can get finished in a short period of time if the weather cooperates with you. We certainly have had cooperative weather in the last 2 weeks.

We will now switch over to harvesting corn, which will take much longer. This is because the amount of grain per acre is four times as much for corn as it is for soybeans. For example, average soybean yield per acre might be 60 to 65 bushels per acre, but corn yield averages between 180 and 225 bushels per acre in most of Iowa.

It has been several years since I described soybean harvesting so here is a very short summary of how it works. When we harvest soybeans, the whole plant goes through the combine. We use a head on the front of the combine that looks like it has a big long reel that spins around. This long reel pushes the plant toward

a long cutter bar of knives at the bottom of the head. These knives move back-and-forth very quickly to cut the plant stems just above the ground.