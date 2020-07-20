Rural Route 4: The weather is great for growing corn

Well, in my last column, I was wishing for rain, and we certainly got some. I was not, however, bargaining for sideways rain! It’s been an interesting couple weeks weather-wise for us farmers. First, we finally got the rain we had been hoping for, but it came with 65 mph winds, some hail and heavy downpours. That storm caused some damage to both crops and trees. We had to check our pastures for trees and tree limbs that might have come down on fences, allowing cows to escape. Luckily, there were none, so no chasing cows through cornfields.
Unfortunately, we did have a little damage to the corn from the high wind gusts. It was not extensive for us, thank goodness, but we did see some fields that were heavily damaged. Corn stalks nowadays are generally very strong due to selective breeding over the decades, but they are still no match for 65 mph or higher wind gusts. They can get blown down flat, or just enough to lean to the side. Either way, it’s not good.
It is especially problematic right now, as the corn was just about to pollinate. You may have noticed that the corn plants in the fields are tasseling right now, which is the beginning of pollination. The corn pollen is supposed to fall from the tassel straight down onto the silks. Once this happens, a kernel of corn develops at the end of each silk where it attaches to the cob. When corn is blown over, the pollen cannot fall down onto the silk as well, and there is generally reduced pollination, which means less yield. Leaning cornstalks are also much harder to harvest in the fall, because they don’t feed nicely into the combine head.
Lucky for us, the damage that we had started to fix itself within a couple of days. Most of our leaning corn pulled itself back upright fairly well, either with the roots in the ground or by bending the stalk upwards toward the sun. We are hoping the overall damage will be minimal, but we will have to wait and see.
Since then, we’ve been baking in the heat in typical Iowa summer fashion. After all, it’s almost time for the Bix 7 race and the fair (in a normal year), so the weather MUST turn hot right about now. This is good corn-growing weather, so we try not to complain about it too much, but it does make working outside a bit of a chore. Even weeding my garden was a challenge, requiring several trips inside for breaks and LOTS of water! The fellas have been changing clothes multiple times daily as they sweat through shirt after shirt.
Right now, we are hoping to miss any chance of rain on Sunday evening so we can bale some hay on Monday. It was mowed on Friday, and with the heat we had this weekend it should be ready to bale on Monday. The breeze in the last two days has been helpful as well with hay drying. It sure would be nice to get the hay baled without it getting rained on! As you may remember from one of my previous columns, hay that gets rained on loses quality, especially if it gets rained on after it’s mostly dry. We never want that to happen.
Until next time, stay cool, drink lots of water, and enjoy the unpredictable Iowa summer. Keep an eye out for a pop-up thunderstorm that might just change your plans for the day.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!