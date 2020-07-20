Rural Route 4: The weather is great for growing corn

Well, in my last column, I was wishing for rain, and we certainly got some. I was not, however, bargaining for sideways rain! It’s been an interesting couple weeks weather-wise for us farmers. First, we finally got the rain we had been hoping for, but it came with 65 mph winds, some hail and heavy downpours. That storm caused some damage to both crops and trees. We had to check our pastures for trees and tree limbs that might have come down on fences, allowing cows to escape. Luckily, there were none, so no chasing cows through cornfields.

Unfortunately, we did have a little damage to the corn from the high wind gusts. It was not extensive for us, thank goodness, but we did see some fields that were heavily damaged. Corn stalks nowadays are generally very strong due to selective breeding over the decades, but they are still no match for 65 mph or higher wind gusts. They can get blown down flat, or just enough to lean to the side. Either way, it’s not good.