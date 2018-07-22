Our big day is almost here, and no I’m not talking about the Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race, or about RAGBRAI. I’m talking about our annual Open Farm Day! It’s Sunday, July 29. Come on out to our farm any time between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to have a great time with your family. The address is 10386 130th St., Davenport. You can stay for a few minutes, or all five hours. We will be here, rain or shine.
We will have lots of our equipment out on the lawn, with open doors (and no keys) so everyone can climb on in and check out what the equipment is and what it does. Bring your kids and grandkids – they will love it. We have several of our farming friends who will be here too, to answer questions about the equipment and about farming in general — come hear it straight from the farmer’s mouth!
Once again, our friends will be here on horseback to show you what we do with our horses and our cows. Our own horses will be around as well, so you can see them in the pasture, and my son’s 4-H bottle calf will be in her pen so you can say hi. We will have hayrack rides again, of course, which are always a big hit.
New this year – a free lunch while supplies last – thanks to our friends at Kunau Implement Co. Bring a blanket and find a nice space on the lawn to eat, or pull up a straw bale to sit on. I also have a limited supply of the books that star our boys – about life on a soybean farm, published by the Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation. Those are also free until they are gone.
We certainly hope to see you all out at the farm. Our boys have been looking forward to this for months. They love to tour people around the farm in small groups, and have even recruited some of their friends as tour guides. I have heard that they give the best tours — I’ll have to take one myself sometimes and listen to what they are telling people.
You know I always encourage you to get farming and agriculture information straight from farmers. Here is your chance to have a discussion with a real live farmer, and see what we do on the farm. Bring your questions and we will do our best to answer them. We pride ourselves on being good to the environment, kind to our animals, and part of the community. Farming isn’t “Green Acres” any longer — now it’s high-tech and scientific. We’d love to show you. See you Sunday!