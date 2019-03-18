There’s not too much happening on the farm these days, other than waiting. Like everyone else in Iowa, we are waiting for spring to come, and the snow to stop, and the ground to thaw and dry out. In the meantime, we deal with the mud, the rain, and the snow just like the rest of you. My washing machine sometimes runs non-stop at this time of year because of the dirty clothes that come into the house. There are usually muddy boots in the garage or the entry, and my truck is always covered in mud and gravel road spray at this time of year. Oh well – this too shall pass.
On account of the lack of interesting things to write about, I thought I would make this column a bit of an ode to that farm staple – the farm dog. Anyone who has lived on a farm has a story or two about an old farm dog, and this farm is not any different. There is a long line of farm dogs buried along the pasture fence line here, and a long list of names and stories. I think Robb can name every one of them through his lifetime.
There was Lady Seagram the Irish Setter before Robb was born – someone appeared to have stolen her. Ginger the Collie when Robb was very young, then Treichen the Collie mix who was apparently quite the guard dog. She sat with little Robbie while he waited for the school bus to keep him safe. Dixie was a German Shepherd puppy with giant feet who showed up one day, but she was adopted out to someone else shortly after arriving. Lucy was a black dog of unknown origin that appeared one day, obviously pregnant, and had 13 puppies in the back closet of the mudroom. Robb’s dad was apparently supervising the births, and praying for her to stop having puppies!
Shadow the Border Collie wasn’t around very long because she wasn’t fast enough to avoid the newspaper driver on the road. Coke, the black Lab mix was a quiet girl who stayed close to home and was very sweet. Bernie was the neighbor’s dog that hung around the farm all the time. He is also buried here on the farm because he got hit on the road outside the farm and the owners said he spent more time here than at home, so he should be buried here.
When I arrived on the scene, it was Bart, the lovable red Golden Retriever. He didn’t do much – just hung around the house and greeted everyone. Unfortunately, Bart developed a large tumor in his belly, and one day, he died on his way back up the hill from getting a drink at the creek. Or at least that’s what we assumed when we found him. What a great old man he was.
Then there was Rocky, the very furry white Australian Shepherd. Every spring, we had to shave him down to get rid of his winter hair and hair mats and burrs. He looked like a sheared sheep after his trip to the groomer. He was famous for guarding the gate holes when Robb was feeding cows. After Robb swung open the gate and drove in with the tractor, Rocky would sit in the gate hole and bark at any cow that dared to attempt an escape. He was a very useful fellow.
After Rocky passed, Robb brought home Gypsy, another Australian Shepherd, but one with a thinner coat. She didn’t need the regular haircuts, but was also not the cattle dog that Rocky was. I think she was scared by a cow when she was quite young, and she never wanted to go near a cow after that. Gypsy had some sort of bizarre allergic reaction and went into respiratory arrest that I wasn’t able to save her from.
Now, we have Rose and Ruby the Blue Heelers. They are sisters who patrol our farm regularly, chasing off coyotes and killing squirrels, moles and mice. While my kids can do anything with them, they are definitely guard dogs and do not like strangers coming near the house. We have to warn friends coming over to stay in their cars sometimes. They like to bark at the cows and horses, but not in any constructive manner. I think Robb had hoped they would be good cattle dogs, but a lack of sufficient training at a young age probably ruined that idea.
Who knows what names will come next in the long list. I’m sure there will be more, because a farm without a dog is just not a farm. Besides, if we didn’t have a dog, the raccoons would eat all the birdseed from the bird feeders and the lawn would be full of moles! What dog stories do you have? I’m sure there are many.