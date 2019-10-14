Well, we’ve had a frost now so the growing season is over. We didn’t quite make it to the 15th of October with warm weather, but we came close. That was the date Robb expected even our late planted corn would reach maturity. We got awfully close, though, so our prayers were answered. Hopefully we won’t lose too much yield due to the last week of colder weather.
Robb tried harvesting some of our soybeans this weekend, but they were still too wet so he shut down the combine. We will have to wait a little longer to get going with our own harvest. I see that many around us have been working in the fields, and there is much corn and soybeans being harvested. There are some others like us who will wait another week or two as well.
We have also been trying to get the last of our hay mowed but the weather has not been cooperating in that regard either. We desperately need to get the last cutting done, even though it will not be hay good enough for horses. It will feed our cows through the winter, though. Unfortunately, at this time of year, it takes a very long time for hay to dry enough to bale, because the temperature is so much colder and the sun has little warmth to it. What would take 2 or 3 days in July may take a couple weeks, as long as it doesn’t rain. I’m not sure we can get lucky enough to avoid rain for that long, so who knows how long it will take. It is cut, however, and it will get baled when it is dry enough to bale. We will take what we can get.
If I may digress from farming for a few minutes, I have been thinking a lot this weekend about my “real” job as a veterinarian. I love my job, and I wouldn’t change it. There are, however, times when I feel the weight of its responsibility quite heavily. This weekend was one of those times. This weekend I had to send a dear favorite patient to heaven, surrounded by his beloved family. He has been a patient almost as long as I have been at my veterinary clinic in Eldridge. It was very hard for me, after having spent so many years keeping him healthy and happy. I watched him as a youngster, and watched as he grew old, and watched as he grew feeble and weak.
I have reached that stage in my career – where my first wave of puppies and kittens are leaving this earth. It’s a hard stage to reach. I’ve been a veterinarian for 21 years, and have worked at my current location for almost 15. In fifteen years you get to know your patients and their people very well, and they become like family. As veterinarians we are blessed to be able to send our patients to heaven and save them the last few days of pain and suffering, but we are not spared from the pain of watching them go. I can still see so many of their faces in my head. I hope I never forget. I hope they are all waiting for me on the other side, so I can see them young again and free of pain and disease. What a fun time we will have.