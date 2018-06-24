Farmers everywhere are smiling after the rain we received this past week. The corn and soybeans are growing like crazy and look really good so far. In fact, we blew right past that second stage of corn growth called “canopy.” where the leaves fill in the rows so you can no longer see the soil between the rows. Now, the corn is about 4 to 5 feet tall at least, and the soybeans have filled in their rows as well. I can’t wait to take our annual 4th of July corn photo. We made a sort of tradition of it with the boys, proving that the “knee high by the 4th of July” phrase is no longer true with modern farming. Our corn is often 8 to 10 feet tall by the 4th of July. The boys get taller in the photos each year, but the corn is still taller!
Next stage will be tasseling, which is the beginning of pollination for the corn. We farmers sometimes talk about corn plants “shooting their tops” – it means that the tassels are being pushed up the top of the plant and are starting to show. I actually saw some sweet corn with tassels on the way home from church yesterday, but I know it was planted very early. Sweet corn also matures a lot sooner, because we all want to eat sweet corn on the 4th of July!
By the time you read this, Robb and my oldest son will probably be loading hogs, or possibly finished loading hogs. We have a couple of semi loads going out today, and a few more later this week. Hard to believe those 6 months are past already. Time really does fly by. I’m still proud of my 11-year old son, who does a man’s work at 4 in the morning and gets paid for it. Sometimes, he even goes to school for the day after doing that (except not right now on summer vacation). Soon it will be time for the younger one to start helping too. Then we can have a true family hog loading crew, to go along with our hay-making crew from last time!
My oldest has been working with his bottle calf lately – teaching her to lead and tie. We have a little over a month to make final preparations for the fair, and for him to write up his 4-H bottle calf project. I love the responsibility these projects teach kids, and the things they can learn from their projects. Of course, there are so many more things they learn that can’t be made into a 4-H project, but that’s OK too.
Another big day is coming up soon – Open Farm Day at our place. It will be the 8th annual open house at our place in July, to mark the 9th anniversary of my column in the Quad-City Times. This year, we are going to do some things a little differently, and hope to have a lot more to show you, thanks to some helpful friends. More news to come in future columns and on Facebook, but mark your calendars for Sunday, July 29th. It’s the day after the Bix 7 races, and the day after RAGBRAI ends in Davenport. Finish up your family weekend with a trip out to the farm – the kids will love it, and you will too!
Now that I’ve got this column done for the week, I think I’ll get back to my gardening, or perhaps I’ll just take it easy and watch another World Cup soccer game. We’ve been hooked on it at our house, even if Canada and the USA are not in this year!