Believe it or not, harvest has actually started in some areas. Last week, I saw a couple of combines harvesting soybeans. One of them was ours, but they weren’t our soybeans!
Yes, some of the very early-planted soybeans are ready to harvest. You may have noticed that there are a few fields that have dropped their leaves and look completely brown. Those fields are ready for harvest. When the soybean plant is done growing for the year and dies, its stem and leaves turn yellow and then brown, kind of like an under-watered houseplant. Eventually, the leaves fall off, leaving just the stem and the soybean pods. At that point, it’s time to think about harvesting.
If you don’t know, soybeans grow in pods, kind of like peas. There are three or four beans in each pod. There are many pods growing on the plants, all along the stem from ground up. The longer the stem, usually the more pods. The more pods, usually the more beans. Unlike their pea relatives, soybeans have a hairy outside covering on the pods, which is prickly and bristly once it is dried. While you can eat green soybeans (they are called edamame, by the way), I would not want to eat the pods like people do with peas.
Most of the fields are still green or mostly green around here, but these lucky farmers that planted early, or planted a short-season variety, are able to start harvesting now. We were harvesting soybeans for a friend who planted early and planted a short-season variety. They seemed to be yielding about average, but I think it’s too early to make predictions about the overall crop in Iowa. So much of the crop was planted late and will not be ready to harvest for a while yet.
However, we were lucky to get a lot of warm fall weather in the last few weeks, which helped the corn continue to grow. Now, I see fields which are really drying down and turning brown because the growing season is done for those plants. We are still hoping the frost will hold off and the warm weather will come back for a little longer to help our late-planted fields. The recent rains will add weight to the kernels as well, and help the plants get that last little bit of growing in. Honestly, it’s pretty much too late for the rain to make any difference, but who knows? Once the frost comes, though, we will want it dry for a while so we can combine.
No good news yet for us in the grain markets. Corn and soybean prices are still not great. As of this minute, corn price at the local elevator seems to be $3.34 per bushel and soybeans are about $8.27 per bushel. Not great when the Iowa average for cost of production is $3.38 – $3.90 per bushel for corn and $8.50 - $9 for soybeans. You do that math. Not much leeway for an actual farm income right now, because the cost of production does not cover all of the costs on the farm. Poor grain prices right now are mainly related to a lack of government support for renewable fuels, and minimal activity on the international trade front.
Here on the farm, we are keeping our fingers crossed for good weather until the crops are actually harvested, and for good yields and good prices. Rarely do all those things happen together, however, so we need a perfect year right now.