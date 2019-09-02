I simply cannot believe that September is here already. Somehow, the summer flew by again, just like it does every year. Kids are back in school, activities are going strong, and football season has started. Likewise, the farm seasons are coming around again, and we are looking at the end of the growing season coming soon.
Unfortunately, that date may come too soon for some. Right now, we estimate that our corn needs another 45-60 days to truly finish growing before frost comes. Knowing the average frost date in our area is usually around the middle of October, we will be cutting it close. If we have an early frost this year, a lot of the corn will not reach maturity before it stops growing, which will be a disaster for many farmers in Iowa.
Right now, the corn has already pollinated, so we have all the kernels on the ears that we can get. The corn plants are in the process of what we call “fill” – they are filling up each one of those tiny embryonic kernels with starches and sugars to make a full kernel, and hopefully every one of the pollinated kernels will actually develop and grow into a full kernel. The corn plants need heat and sunshine to do this well, and right now we have not had much heat to help the process along. These 75 degree days sure feel nice to us, but they are not helping the corn grow as well as it could if it were hotter. On a good note, we have plenty of moisture now to keep things growing, unlike back in July. Robb thinks that we might actually have a really good crop if the frost comes really later this year. It sure would be a welcome relief after the way this year has gone in farming.
We just started getting all our new baby pigs into the barns to refill. The last of the fat hogs went to market at the end of July and beginning of August, so we start the cycle over again. This time, we have been getting pigs that are a little older than we usually get, and they are a very healthy looking bunch. They still need their heat lamps and sleeping mats and special baby food at this time, but they will outgrow that soon enough. Pigs these days grow so quickly that they will soon be too big to easily pick up.
The calves were weaned last week, which made for a couple of loud nights at our farm. The calves were shipped away to another location, but the momma cows were here in the feedlot right by our house. There was some noise as they called for their babies during the night, but it only really lasted two nights. After that, it was much quieter and we could sleep with the windows open again. The cows will soon go back out into the pasture to graze until the snow comes.
We are also looking at how we will need to adapt our home barns for the boys’ livestock. The rabbit business seems to be expanding. Isaac decided to keep another doe for breeding, and has sold his first crop of rabbits for meat. We are going to have to start thinking about more rabbit hutches and a new location for them soon, I think. The boys have also recently been looking at calves for the upcoming 4-H year. I think they have made a deal to purchase a couple of heifers for this year’s projects. We will need a larger area in the barn for them now that there will be more than one. I just hope they are ready to keep up on the chores now as their livestock holdings increase!