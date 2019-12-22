Rural Route 4: Despite the stress, proud to be farming

First and foremost, let me tell you that we did get the last of our corn harvested not long after I wrote my last column two weeks ago. What a relief to have that job finally finished! I definitely don’t know a year when we have harvested so late, and I do not remember harvesting with snow on the crop like we did this year. Sadly, I know there are still crops in some fields out there, and I pray that those farmers can get finished before the snow really flies.
Since we finished harvesting, most of the work has been focused on cleaning and prepping the equipment for storage. Once everything is cleaned up and any necessary work done, Robb shoehorns all the pieces of equipment back into their respective storage places. That man can park things in places I never believed they would fit. Forty-plus years of maneuvering machinery around has made him quite the expert. He can back up something around other pieces of equipment and park it on a dime with about 2 inches of space around it. Thank goodness, because we don’t have a lot of indoor storage, and we don’t want to leave our equipment outside.
You have free articles remaining.
As always, the combine went from the last field to the John Deere dealership for an end-of-season checkup and evaluation for worn parts and needed repairs. Robb thinks this is one of the most important things to do, as the combine is one of the two most important things on the farm – the planter being the other. If one of those doesn’t work properly when needed, we are in big trouble!
Robb has also been busy working at his extra job – driving semi truck to haul loads to neighboring states at night. He started that job last year to make extra income for the farm in this very tough farm economy. He drives at night so he can farm during the day. No, he doesn’t get much sleep, but you do what you’ve got to do when things are tight.
We have also been spending some time preparing for Christmas, doing the shopping and the decorating and the baking. Well, I do the baking, of course – Robb just does the eating of the baking. This year, it feels a little strange to be preparing for Christmas when the weather feels a bit like spring. It was colder and snowier in October and November, I think!
Being as tomorrow is Christmas Eve, and I will not write again in 2019, we would like to take a moment to thank you all for reading this column and following along with our lives here on the farm. It has been a very challenging year, and a year of stress and struggles. I hope you can understand a little better what we go through trying to get a crop in and then get it harvested. It’s definitely not easy. It’s definitely not very profitable right now. But it’s what we do and we are proud to be farmers. We hope to continue to build our family legacy as time goes on, despite the challenges. Let’s all hope that 2020 is a better year. Farmers are the eternal optimists, you know. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.