Rural Route 4: Despite the stress, proud to be farming

Robb has also been busy working at his extra job – driving semi truck to haul loads to neighboring states at night. He started that job last year to make extra income for the farm in this very tough farm economy. He drives at night so he can farm during the day. No, he doesn’t get much sleep, but you do what you’ve got to do when things are tight.

We have also been spending some time preparing for Christmas, doing the shopping and the decorating and the baking. Well, I do the baking, of course – Robb just does the eating of the baking. This year, it feels a little strange to be preparing for Christmas when the weather feels a bit like spring. It was colder and snowier in October and November, I think!

Being as tomorrow is Christmas Eve, and I will not write again in 2019, we would like to take a moment to thank you all for reading this column and following along with our lives here on the farm. It has been a very challenging year, and a year of stress and struggles. I hope you can understand a little better what we go through trying to get a crop in and then get it harvested. It’s definitely not easy. It’s definitely not very profitable right now. But it’s what we do and we are proud to be farmers. We hope to continue to build our family legacy as time goes on, despite the challenges. Let’s all hope that 2020 is a better year. Farmers are the eternal optimists, you know. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.