Rural Route 4: Farmer optimism: Next year has got to be better

This process takes time, and lots of propane. It is also one of the things slowing down our process of harvesting. We fill the bin, then wait overnight for the corn to dry and transfer over. Then we can start going again the next day on harvesting more damp corn and the process starts all over again. I lie in bed at night, listening to the fans running on the dryer, and I can hear every time the auger turns on to transfer a little more corn into the storage bin. At first it kept me awake at night, but I’m becoming accustomed to the sound.

On a happy note, however, we have found that most of our corn fields are yielding about an average yield. There were one or two that had terrible results, but most are doing OK. This is a huge relief in a year that just seems like it won’t end. I think most Iowa farmers are going to be happy to say good bye to 2019, in hopes that 2020 will be a better year. That’s your typical farmer optimism – next year has got to be better. Let’s hope so!

Given that Thanksgiving is this week, here are a few things we are thankful for: the fact that we grew a decent crop in a year where we weren’t sure if anything would grow; the friends and family who help us on the farm, working crazy hours alongside us to get this job done; the many employees of the co-ops who delivered our fertilizer, chemicals and propane this year to keep us running; the mechanics who have responded whenever we needed them this year to keep us running during planting or harvest; the agronomists who reformulated our plans repeatedly as the weather messed with the plans that we had drawn up; and the many friends who lent a listening ear and a bit of support when it seemed like too much to bear. Most of all, the good Lord for showing us that good will come out of struggle, especially if we lean on Him for support. Happy Thanksgiving!

