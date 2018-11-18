I am happy to report that our harvest is finally finished for the year.
We finished up the last of our custom harvesting before all this snow arrived, thank goodness. It’s always a big relief when all the crops are in. I know there are farmers out there who are not finished yet, whether due to snow or due to wet fields. I hope things will soon improve for them so that they can get finished as well.
Robb has been working on the combine and the heads before putting them away for the winter, fixing the things that were giving us headaches this fall. There were a few things that we had to patch together to get the crop in, but now we can do a better or more complete job of repairs. It’s easier to do when you don’t have a timer running in your head. Everything needs to be ready to pull out next fall before we put it away for the winter.
In addition to the end of harvest, there are other things that happen at this time of year. We had our hog manure pumped out and applied to our fields last week. This cannot be done until the fields are harvested, and should be done before the ground freezes, so there is a limited window of time. We hire this job out, as it requires special equipment and many permits and licenses. Plus, we have too many other things to do in the fall!
We pump out our hog manure storage once a year, applying the “free” fertilizer to the fields by injection. This gets it under the ground almost immediately, which reduces smell and runoff/wastage. The manure is in a liquid form, and is stirred up and then pumped out of the storage. It is applied either by pumping into a tractor-pulled tank trailer with an applicator on back, or it is pumped through very long hoses to the tractor in the field with an applicator attached to the back. Sometimes, manure is pumped miles from the original storage through these pipelines (called umbilical lines)across fields and under roads. It amazes me.
When the manure is being pumped, we have to open the curtains on the sides of our hog buildings a little to let out any toxic gases that may be released during the stirring and pumping. Pit gas can be very toxic and can kill people and animals. It is actually a combination of hydrogen sulfide, ammonia, methane and carbon dioxide. The hydrogen sulfide is the most dangerous, but high levels of any of them can be bad. While the curtains are down, we have to be careful that the pigs do not get too cold in the barns, considering that we are pumping when it’s near freezing outside, and the pigs need to be above 60 degrees all the time. The furnaces run non-stop sometimes.
With no more growing grass, we have also started feeding the cows and horses hay. This is another job that has to be done every day or two, depending on how fast they eat. They still pick at the dead grass in the pastures, but they come running when we drive in with a new big square bale on the tractor! My oldest son has started helping with the feeding as well – he has been approved for loader tractor hay duty AND skid loader hay duty. He’s rather proud of himself, I think, even if he does complain sometimes.
The winter also means I have started feeding MY livestock more – the birds. My herd always increases in the winter, and I am busy filling feeders with seed and suet. They do provide us with enjoyment, though, as the feeders are right outside the kitchen and dining room windows. We watch them all the time. We get a wide variety of birds, which add a bit of color to this otherwise dull season.
We wish you all a very happy Thanksgiving. Please take a moment to give thanks for all you have been blessed with this year, for your families and friends, and for the farmers that helped produce the food you are eating. We are blessed to live in a land of such abundance.