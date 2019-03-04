I simply cannot believe that it is March already. Where did February go? I know it may be hard to believe with the current weather conditions, but spring is just around the corner, which means planting season is rapidly approaching. Here we go again!
Luckily, the last few updates to our planter are already finished, so there’s not much left to do. We will clean it up a bit more and lubricate all the moving parts before it actually gets used, but otherwise it is ready to go. We always check over the machinery in the winter to see what is worn and what needs replacing, and if there are updates to make, that’s when they get done.
We finally have all the baby pigs in the barns. The last loads arrived, so the barns are full now. So far, the pigs are doing well. A few are just a little bit sick, so we have to treat them with antibiotic injections, but the rest seem to be doing fine. We have to check all 3800 pigs each day to see how they are doing and pull out any sick ones for treatment. Seeing sick pigs in a pen full of pigs is a learned art. You need to watch carefully for ones that are separate from the rest of the pigs, or walk slowly, or look dumpy, or aren’t as active as the others. They may start to look gaunt as well because they are not eating, or they don’t get up when all the others do. You have to keep a good eye on them while surveying the pens.
Robb really likes taking the boys along when he has to treat the pigs at this age. The boys are pretty good at catching little pigs, and they seem to find it fun too. They are also a little lower to the ground than Robb is, which may be why they are so good at catching pigs!
Robb has just returned from the Commodity Classic meeting in Florida. He went to the meeting as a representative of the Iowa Soybean Association, where he is now the state treasurer on the executive board. Although he spent a lot of time in meetings, he says he met with a lot of people from all over the country, and heard some good speakers talking about the upcoming year in agriculture. The United States Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, spoke one morning about the state of agriculture, and about hopes for increasing trade of US commodities. Incidentally — did you know that Sonny Perdue is a fellow veterinarian from a farm family in Georgia? Then, of course, there was a big trade show for everyone to see all that’s new and exciting in the world of agriculture, and visit with friends, both new and old.
We are hoping to get back to a more normal schedule in March, with no more weather issues and fewer meetings. Like all of you, we are also hoping for a bit of a warm-up soon, but we will just have to take whatever we get. Like my boys used to always say, “You get what you get, and you don’t throw a fit”. That’s Iowa winter for you.