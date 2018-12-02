I always joke about the fifth farming season in the spring – the season of mud. However, it appears that we will have six seasons this year – a season of fall mud is upon us. The recent rains, followed by snow, and now followed by rain again have made an absolute mess of things out here on the farm. The ground is not frozen under the snow, so driving anywhere results in deep ruts. Everything is half-mud, half- ice. It’s a giant mess!
Feeding livestock isn’t fun in this stuff. Tractors can get stuck or slide around. You have to be very careful getting into the lot to feed, and even more careful around the feeders when you drop in the hay bales. You see, around the hay feeders the animals congregate, and walk, and poop, and spend a lot of time eating. This works up the ground around the feeders into a deep, muddy mess. The only way to avoid this is to have all your feeders on concrete, and that’s not something most people have.
Pastures are similarly muddy. The creeks are overflowing their boundaries and the damp places are positively ponds now. No matter what we do, the cows wander into the mud and churn it up more than it already was. Luckily, there are still high places in the pasture that stay dry, and some of our cows are out on cornstalk fields which are drier as well.
As a mom, I am constantly telling my boys (big and small) to keep the muddy clothes and boots in the garage, and to change clothes before they sit down on the sofa. It doesn’t always work. If you come to our house, you will notice that the sofas and chairs closest to the door are covered with slipcovers. There’s a reason for that! The washing machine gets lots of use at these times of year. Now, at least, my boys AND husband know how to do their own laundry, so there’s a little less for me to do. It’s a great thing to teach your kids at an early age – laundry!
Funnily enough, the only things around here that AREN’T muddy are the pigs. People always think of days gone by, when pigs were kept outdoors and loved to wallow in the mud to stay cool. Now, they are dry and fairly clean in climate-controlled comfort inside the buildings. Lucky pigs.
On a good note, I heard something on the news today about a new trade deal with China. We in the farm community are all waiting with baited breath to see if this helps the grain prices. So many farmers are worried about the low grain prices right now. A jump in corn and soybean prices sure would give the farm community a shot of joy and enthusiasm going into the end of the year. Many farmers are still holding onto grain in their storage bins, waiting for the prices to go up even a little. Cross your fingers or pray for us – whatever you prefer.
In the meantime, stay warm and dry out there. Drive safely on these sometimes-icy roads. Make your plans for your holiday celebrations with your families. Remember – it’s not about what’s under the tree, but about who is around the tree.