The heat of summer is upon us, which means it’s hay season around the farm. We need the sunny warm weather to make hay – in fact we need a couple days of it in a row to make the hay in each field. So far, we are getting exactly what we need weather-wise.
For those of you who don’t know, hay is a perennial crop – similar to your lawn or the perennials in your flower garden. We plant it once, and then cut it for years. This is not the same as corn or soybeans, which must be planted every year. Our hay is a mix of alfalfa and grasses, which is good for both horses and cattle. The plants grow mixed together in the field, and are all cut at the same time, just as you cut your lawn, only we allow it to grow a lot taller before we cut it.
Once the hay is cut (or mowed), we leave it to dry in the field on the ground. This process can take a day, or a week, depending on the weather. Ideal hay drying weather is very hot, but not at all humid, and preferably with a nice breeze. These conditions allow the hay to dry and moisture to evaporate quickly. Most importantly, we need it not to rain while the hay is drying!
When the hay is dry, we rake it with a hay rake and tractor in the morning to “fluff” it up, which allows the hay that was on the bottom to get turned to the top to finish drying. Then, in the afternoon we bale it and haul it back to the hay shed. This usually leads to us working late that evening, because we have to get the hay baled up before any evening dew settles and makes it too wet again.
We are currently at the end of our second cutting of hay, which means that we already baled all of our fields once, and now are on the second round of mowing and baling. We usually get four cuttings of hay off the fields, but sometimes we can only manage three cuttings if the weather is rainy. We have gotten five cuttings a couple of times, but that’s not typical.
I also wanted to let you know more about our upcoming Open Farm Day on Sunday, July 29th. This year, thanks to some very generous sponsors, we will have a free lunch catered in – while supplies last! Come on out to see the farm, the equipment, the horses, the bottle calf Maple, and take a hay rack ride with your family. Throw in a blanket or a couple of chairs for lunch and find a spot under a nice tree. Come ready with questions – we will have lots of people here to answer them.
We also will have some free copies of the new children’s book about soybean farms from the Iowa Ag Literacy Foundation that features our two boys! I hope to even have copies of my book Into the Fields from the Quad-City Times for sale, just in case you haven’t gotten your copy yet. If you have already, I would be happy to sign yours if you bring it along.
We hope to see you all at the end of July out here on the farm. Until then, we will be prepping the farm for visitors, working with the bottle calf for fair, and making hay as fast as we can! Share our Facebook event with your friends and invite them along!