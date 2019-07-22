Thank goodness we finally got a break in the heat and a return to more normal temperatures. I'm sure I was not the only one who felt like they had been in an oven for the last week. It sure made work on the farm rather miserable, though a little less so now that we do have some tractors with air conditioning in the cab. Not that long ago, all we had was open-top tractors so you sat in the hot sun all day while working.
We spent quite a lot of the last week working on making hay. The hot weather is definitely good for making hay if nothing else. It allows the hay to dry quickly in the fields and be baled a little faster. Hot days with low humidity and a light breeze are the best for making hay. That kind of weather allows all the moisture in the hay to evaporate quickly, leaving nice green hay with lots of leaves still on it. Humidity in the air slows down drying, and no wind also slows down drying.
It looks like this year will not be a great year for hay. First of all, there was just too much winter-kill of the alfalfa last winter for a good crop this year. Alfalfa can be killed if the weather is particularly cold, or if there is severe cold without any snow cover. We had both this winter. Once the alfalfa is killed, all that's left in the field is the grasses (and some weeds). You cannot plant new alfalfa seed into the hay field because alfalfa creates a sort of toxin which prevents new alfalfa plants from sprouting. I cannot explain this any better, but it happens. Someday I should probably look up the science behind this. Anyway, the only way to get new alfalfa is to till up the field and plant a different crop like corn into the field for a season, then plant a whole new hay crop the year after that. We actually did plant a couple of our hay fields to corn this year because there just wasn't ANY alfalfa alive. We kept some of the other fields that had a little alfalfa in them, but they will not yield well.
Alfalfa makes up the majority of many hay crops, and makes up a large part of the nutritional value in hay. It contains most of the protein, and makes up most of the tonnage of the hay. Without the alfalfa, there is only grass, which does not make a lot of volume or tonnage, and does not contain much protein. The hay that is baled this year off fields with poor alfalfa stands will be less nutritious and there will be less of it. As a result, hay prices this year will probably be higher than usual, and there will be less of it around. We have already had to warn our regular hay customers of this problem.
The second problem we had this year was the very wet spring, which made it really difficult to get the first cutting of hay done. As a result, first cutting was delayed by weeks in some cases, leading to a very short supply in the spring for some people. We also had to bale some wet hay and wrap it instead of getting it to dry, because there weren't enough dry days to get it dried. This hay is not what many people are looking for because they want small square bales to feed to horses, for example. Big round bales that were baled wet make haylage, which is OK for cattle but not used for horses in most cases.
Besides the hay-making, 4-H fair project preparations continue here. The boys are putting the finishing touches on their projects and preparing for judging. Why is it that they have a whole year to write up this stuff, but it always seems to happen at the last minute? I have heard that mine is not the only 4-H or FFA family in this position, so I guess I don't feel bad. If only I could teach these boys to plan ahead! After all, I've been asking them if the projects were finished for the last two months. Sound familiar to any moms out there?