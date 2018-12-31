As you read my column this morning, Robb and the boys are most likely loading pigs at our hog buildings. They have 4 semi loads of hogs to send out today, so it will take quite a while. The first load is at 5AM, and they just keep going until they are done — several hours later. For the first time, my youngest son wants to help load. I’m not sure if he’s really quite big enough to be helpful, but if he wants to try, I’m not going to stop him. Mostly, I think he just wants to earn some money!
The pigs grew quite quickly this time, so these pigs are going out a little earlier than normal. Because they are growing so fast, we will have to ship them fairly quickly too before they outgrow their pens. Robb is impressed with the uniformity of this bunch. Usually there are some pigs that grow fast and some that lag behind. This time, there is not as much difference between the big pigs and the small pigs.
Christmas here brought new farm toys — what else? The boys have been very busy reorganizing the farm in the basement. The new equipment has been added in, and new barns have been constructed from the Christmas boxes. They got some new pigs and new Angus cows and calves to go along with the farm toys, so new cattle pens had to be constructed and feed bunks constructed from popsicle sticks. I must say, they do create some realistic farm setups down there — farms that Robb and I are jealous of! We would love to have a farm like that for real.
I still find it funny that they “own” certain rooms in our house, which are their “fields”. They plant and harvest regularly, in very realistic ways that mimic what they see happening in our fields. When farm kids “harvest” they even load and unload semi trucks properly and go the correct direction around the field with the combine. I’m glad to see that they are learning something when they help in the fields. They also feed their cattle hay and silage the way that we do, and now I can’t wait to see if the pigs get “loaded out” tomorrow afternoon.
Besides “farming” the basement, and loading hogs, it’s a bit quieter around the farm. Robb has sold some hay at the hay auction and sold some other hay privately. That involves a little work to load and deliver the bales. We are still waiting for the ground to actually freeze because it’s still quite muddy around here. Such a strange winter so far — snow in November and now warm weather in December. 2018 will be a year to remember as far as harvest and year-end goes!
Now the book work for 2018 must be finished and the planning for 2019 gets going. Robb’s already been booking his fertilizer and seed for 2019, and even selling some of next year’s crop to try to find decent prices in the futures. Prices are still down, so any little increase in the market is a reason to quickly take advantage.
We would like to wish you all the best in 2019, given that this is the last day of 2018. May next year be fruitful for you, and your “harvest” be good, whatever you’re farming.