Well, we finally got one good day of planting in, and then the weather turned on us. We were really hoping to get more done, but there were some issues with the planter at first. Somehow, no matter how much preparation you do in the winter, there always seems to be something that isn’t right when you want to start. We finally got it going, and Robb and friends worked late into the night to get as much done as possible before the rain started and forced them to stop.
But, at least it is a start on #plant2019. There is plenty more to be done, but at least we have started. And thank goodness we didn’t get the 6 inches of snow that some parts of Iowa did this weekend. That would not have been a fun surprise to wake up to at all.
Before the rain came, we were able to apply a lot of fertilizer to the fields with the strip-till machine. This implement is pulled behind the tractor and is GPS-guided. It clears very thin 4 inch wide strips of the field to create planting strips, and applies liquid fertilizer into these strips. Then, when we come in with the tractor and planter, we set the GPS to drive exactly over the same strips to place the seeds. It amazes me that a satellite up in space can guide our tractor within 1 inch of where it ran two weeks ago. Just incredible. The advances in agricultural technology amaze me. It’s no wonder that Robb’s tractor cab looks like an arcade when he is planting — so many computer screens!
All these advances in technology continue to reduce our footprint on the environment. Strip till or no till allows us to make one or two less passes over the fields, so we are using less diesel fuel. Applying fertilizers to a thin strip in the field reduces the total amount of fertilizer used, and reduces one more pass with a fertilizer truck or anhydrous tank and tractor. No till farming reduces runoff from the fields in general. GMO crops require fewer herbicides and pesticides to control weeds and insects. The lovely green cover crops that are growing right now are providing natural fertilizer as well as preventing erosion. We are doing everything we can to help the environment.
Thanks to the rain, our nice dry cattle lot is no longer nice and dry however. No matter what you do with cattle, they manage to create mud if there is the least bit of rain. The calves are especially smart, finding the driest places to sleep. Some of them even climb into the hay feeder to sleep on the hay. I think that’s rather funny. Some of them get covered over with hay while the cows eat, but they are nice and warm down in there. It will dry out soon if the weather cooperates.
Besides the cattle lot, we have been having a ton of fun with our gravel road. It continues to be a miserable spring for the road, with wet spots and soft spots and mud. It’s difficult to drive on with the truck, and I’m really glad I don’t have a car. Like the cattle lot, I suppose the roads will improve eventually, but it’s not fun in the meantime.
Like all things, this too shall pass. The seasons of farming are similar to all the seasons of life. We deal with the one we are currently in, and then we move on to the next one in time. Enjoy your season.