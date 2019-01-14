I find it hard to believe that we are already two weeks into the new year, and yet here we are. Time seems to fly by faster and faster every year. Winter has finally arrived (again) with a fresh coating of snow. I have spent all weekend admiring it, as it really is a beautiful snow, no matter how much you do or don’t like snow. In fact, I spent some time this weekend taking photos around the farm just for fun.
We are starting off the new year with a new venture. This weekend we picked up my youngest son’s new 4-H rabbit. He has named her Peach, and she is a lovely white rabbit. His plan is to show her at the fair this summer, and then to go into business raising rabbits. He has all sorts of plans already — I love the ideas and initiative. Right now, Peach is getting used to her new home and her new owner, who is incredibly excited to have her here at home.
This should be a good project for him, because he has an expert right here at home. Many of you may not know, but Robb had tons of rabbits as a kid for 4-H. He raised and sold all sorts of rabbits over the years, so hopefully Isaac can follow in his footsteps and learn from Dad. That is, as long as Dad has not forgotten everything he used to know!
My oldest has been busy with his 4-H calves as well, and with a new project — welding. He has surprised me with his interest in welding, and his attention to detail. He is doing a really nice job with his project, and I’m proud to say he has done the whole thing himself, with adult supervision of course. It’s been all about 4-H projects here at the Ewoldt place in the last month or so. It’s a good time of year to work on these things, because there isn’t so much else going on. Well, there wasn’t until the snow came and the plowing began!
We are still in the midst of shipping hogs to market. In fact, there are several loads heading out tomorrow morning. I hope that the teachers will not fault my boys if they smell a little like pigs in class Tuesday morning. We will make sure they have showers before they go to school! I am still very proud of my boys for being willing to do a hard job like that, and for doing it before school sometimes too.
So speaking of pigs and rabbits, here are two fun trivia questions for you: Do you know the gestation period for pigs or rabbits?
The gestation period is the length of time that the female is pregnant. For humans it’s 9 months, of course. For pigs, it’s 3 months, 3 weeks and 3 days. That’s an easy one to remember. For rabbits, it’s just 31 days. Now do you understand why the phrase ”breeding like rabbits” is so appropriate?
Just think about how many babies a female rabbit could have in a year? They have a bunch of babies at a time of course, not just one like people do. I know one 4-H kiddo that is hoping to take advantage of that, of course, and create a local market for fresh rabbit. Let us know if you’re interested!